Colts sign TEs Nick Eubanks, Michael Jacobson, place OT Jake Witt on injured reserve, waive RB Toriano Clinton

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight ends Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson. The team also placed tackle Jake Witt on the Injured Reserve list and waived running back Toriano Clinton.

Eubanks, 6-4, 256 pounds, has spent time with the Houston Texans (2022), Cincinnati Bengals (2022), Detroit Lions (2021), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and Dallas Cowboys (2021). He originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021. In 2022, Eubanks spent time on the Texans' practice squad after participating in the Bengals' offseason program and training camp.

Collegiately, he appeared in 36 games (19 starts) at Michigan (2016-20) and compiled 45 receptions for 578 yards and six touchdowns. Eubanks earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2019.

Jacobson, 6-7, 244 pounds, re-joins Indianapolis after spending time with the team the last two years. He participated in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. Jacobson spent time on the practice squads of the Colts and Seattle Seahawks in 2021. He originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on August 6, 2021.

Collegiately, he played basketball at Iowa State and Nebraska. From 2018-20, Jacobson started all 67 games as a Cyclone and averaged 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after sitting out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He played in 65 games (56 starts) for the Cornhuskers from 2015-17 and averaged 5.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Witt, 6-7, 302 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He started all 22 games over his two seasons (2021-22) at Northern Michigan. In 2022, Witt earned Second Team All-GLIAC honors after starting 11 games at left tackle. He joined the Northern Michigan football team in spring 2020, but the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to Northern Michigan, Witt played basketball for one season (2018) at Michigan Tech and averaged 6.4 points per game as a freshman.