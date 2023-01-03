Colts Sign RB Jake Funk To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Waive RB Jordan Wilkins, Sign S Sheldrick Redwine To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Jake Funk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived running back Jordan Wilkins. The team also signed safety Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad.

Funk, 5-10, 205 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on November 10, 2022. He spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad earlier this season. Funk played in 15 games in two seasons (2021-22) with the Los Angeles Rams and registered two carries for five yards and three special teams tackles. He also tallied four kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.). Funk appeared in three postseason contests and compiled two carries for five yards and one special teams stop. He was originally selected by the Rams in the seventh round (233rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilkins, 6-1, 208 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on November 2, 2022. Wilkins has played in 54 career games (four starts) in his time with the Colts (2018-22), Tennessee Titans (2021-22) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and has compiled 208 carries for 1,009 yards (4.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. He has also totaled 41 receptions for 262 yards, four kickoff returns for 42 yards and four special teams stops. Wilkins was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (169th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.