Colts Sign RB Jake Funk To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Waive RB Jordan Wilkins, Sign S Sheldrick Redwine To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Jan 03, 2023 at 01:25 PM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Jake Funk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived running back Jordan Wilkins. The team also signed safety Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad.

Funk, 5-10, 205 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on November 10, 2022. He spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad earlier this season. Funk played in 15 games in two seasons (2021-22) with the Los Angeles Rams and registered two carries for five yards and three special teams tackles. He also tallied four kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.). Funk appeared in three postseason contests and compiled two carries for five yards and one special teams stop. He was originally selected by the Rams in the seventh round (233rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilkins, 6-1, 208 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on November 2, 2022. Wilkins has played in 54 career games (four starts) in his time with the Colts (2018-22), Tennessee Titans (2021-22) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and has compiled 208 carries for 1,009 yards (4.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. He has also totaled 41 receptions for 262 yards, four kickoff returns for 42 yards and four special teams stops. Wilkins was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (169th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Redwine, 6-0, 195 pounds, has played in 33 career games (eight starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2021-22), Carolina Panthers (2021), New York Jets (2021) and Cleveland Browns (2019-21). He has compiled 61 tackles (42 solo), half a sack, three passes defensed, one interception and 16 special teams stops. Redwine has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and has registered two solo tackles, one pass defensed, one interception and one special teams stop. He was originally selected by the Browns in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

