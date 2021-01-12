Transactions

Colts Sign Three Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jake Benzinger, cornerback Anthony Chesley and tackle Elijah Nkansah to reserve/future contracts.

Jan 12, 2021 at 03:49 PM
Benzinger, 6-7, 295 pounds, participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2020 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Benzinger started 40-of-49 career games at Wake Forest from 2015-19. He was an Honorable Mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference choice in 2019.

Chesley, 6-0, 190 pounds, has spent time with the Houston Texans (2019-20) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019). In 2020, he spent time on the Texans' active roster and practice squad. Chesley appeared in three games and tallied one special teams tackle. As a rookie in 2019, he spent time on the practice squads of Houston and Cincinnati. Chesley originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Collegiately, he played in 42 career games (32 starts) at Coastal Carolina from 2014-18 and totaled 140 tackles (105 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 25 passes defensed, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown) and one blocked kick.

Nkansah, 6-5, 315 pounds, has spent time with the Houston Texans (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Tennessee Titans (2018). In 2020, he spent the entire season on the Texans' practice squad. Nkansah spent time on Houston's active roster and practice squad in 2019 but did not see game action. He also spent time on the Seahawks' practice squad. As a rookie in 2018, Nkansah spent time on Seattle's active roster and practice squad and appeared in one game. He participated in the Titans' 2018 offseason program and training camp after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018. Collegiately, Nkansah played in 41 career games (33 starts) at Toledo from 2013-17. He was a First Team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2017.

