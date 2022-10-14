Game Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 6

5 Things To Watch

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines' status. Taylor (ankle) and Hines (concussion) are listed as questionable, so we'll keep an eye out for any updates to their status on Saturday and then if they're included on Sunday's inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff. Hines, Reich said, has one more step to clear in the concussion protocol. Notably: Taylor's 2021 season took off in Week 6 with 145 yards on 14 carries against the Houston Texans; he went on to 259 times for 1,484 yards (5.7 yards/carry) in Weeks 6-18.

But if Taylor and/or Hines can't go, the Colts are confident Deon Jackson – who had 91 yards of total offense in Week 5 – can fill in again.

"What we're looking for is consistency in performance," Reich said. "We think Deon can provide that if needed if Nyheim's down for another day, or whatever JT's situation is. We feel like Deon took a major step. He definitely took a major step. I don't think he surprised us. I think we felt he's had that in him. Very excited about that but also very excited for him to continue to have opportunities to show that he can back that up game after game when he's called upon. Whatever role, whether it's a small role, a big role, whatever that might be."

Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. It wasn't just that the Colts were without two of their top receivers in Pittman and Pierce for Week 2 – it was that both were ruled out late in the week. Pierce didn't clear the concussion protocol and was ruled out the Friday before the game; Pittman was downgraded from questionable to out on that Saturday. Having both receivers not only play this Sunday, but practice during the week, should be a boost to the Colts' offense.

"We're getting these young guys in the passing game, getting more guys involved," Reich said. "It's not just Pittman Jr. anymore. We're spreading the ball around. I think that could be good for us going forward."

What the O-line looks like. Bernhard Raimann will start at left tackle next to left guard Quenton Nelson, while center Ryan Kelly will start at center. So that leaves the right side of the Colts' offensive line as a question mark, specifically with where Braden Smith will play. The Colts played Smith at right guard in Week 5 in an effort to jump-start their run game, but Reich cautioned this week the team was evaluating what to do next on the right side of the line. Whatever it looks like, the Colts will look to find the right mix to handle an outstanding Jaguars defensive front that pressured Ryan on 14 of his 36 drop-backs in Week 2, resulting in Ryan being sacked five times and completing just two of nine passes with three interceptions when under pressure.

"Hoping that we can lock in," Reich said on the O-line changes. "It hasn't been ideal but very few teams have the ideal. Most teams are getting guys hurt, having to substitute guys. Last week was the first big shakeup. So, other than that, we're rotating in. We did the right guard thing, but last week was a big shakeup. Hope to lock that down this week and build that chemistry and probably have to adapt because during the course of the year, somebody probably gets nicked. We're dealing with what every team deals with but what we're really focused on is just continue to find ways to get better as an offense and continue to find ways for those five guys to really get the chemistry that they need."

Gus Bradley's defense preventing long drives. The Colts' defense has only allowed four drives of 75 or more yards, and only three of those drives have resulted in touchdowns – both of which are tied for the fourth-lowest totals in the NFL. But the Jaguars put together two drives of 75+ yards in Week 2, both of which resulted in touchdowns; their other touchdown drive in that game went churned 68 yards on 15 plays. So Jacksonville is the only team that's been able to sustain long drives against the Colts with any consistency. But that was Week 2, and the Colts feel like their defense is in a better place in Week 6.

"I think over the course of these last few weeks, we've seen the playbook come alive," cornerback Kenny Moore II said.

An encore for Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore has had a hand – literally – in the Colts' two wins this year over the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, and has made a smooth, impactful transition into Bradley's defense. And his versatility to play anywhere the Colts ask, with any technique the Colts ask, has allowed Bradley to tweak some things with how he deploys coverages in the back end of the defense. For example: The Colts are playing a higher percentage of quarters coverage (12 percent) than Bradley played with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 (8 percent). And those little tweaks can have a big impact.