LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 18

See all the action at TIAA Bank Field as the Indianapolis Colts matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.
Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 18 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who didn't practice last week with a knee injury, is active.
Colts Activate WR Parris Campbell From Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley, S Will Redmond, DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad
Campbell had 10 catches for 162 yards with a touchdown before being placed on injured reserve following in Week 7.
5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 18
The Colts can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium. Get inside the regular season finale with a look why the Colts are taking the Jaguars seriously and what scores to keep an eye on this weekend.
Colts Rule CB Xavier Rhodes Out For Week 18 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Rhodes (hamstring) suffered an injury in the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Colts Mailbag: Most Likely AFC Playoffs Wild Card Round Opponent, 2022 NFL Draft, Rock Ya-Sin's Strong Season
Ahead of Sunday's win-and-in regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from who the Colts could play if they get in the playoffs to if using more tempo could help the offense.
Daily Notebook: 317 Rushing Attempts Into 2021 Season, Jonathan Taylor Still Feels 'Great'
Jonathan Taylor's dedication to taking care of his body has allowed him to not only be available all season, but feel refreshed and ready to go every week.
5 Reasons Why Colts' Jonathan Taylor Earned His Way Into 2021 NFL MVP Conversation
Taylor not only leads the NFL in just about every rushing category, but leads the rest of the field by a wide margin.
Hard Knocks In Season Episode 8 Recap: 'The Weirdest Week Of My NFL Career'
The eighth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" takes viewers behind the scenes of how Carson Wentz dealt with his rollercoaster week leading up to the Colts' 23-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Daily Notebook: Colts Expecting Jaguars' Best Effort In Week 18
The 2-14 Jaguars may be one loss away from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Colts are hardly taking anything lightly in a must-win game to end the regular season.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 18 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check it out below: