5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

1. The Colts proved something important in Week 10.

With Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts (5-5) are now back to .500. This win, then, represents an important marker on the Colts' climb – they were both 0-3 and 1-4 at points this season – not just in the result, but how the result happened.

"To be 5-5 is huge when you were sitting at 1-4 at one point," center Ryan Kelly said. "Those have been some growing pains that this team had to go through. I think that we continue to see when the offense is doing real well, carry the defense and vice versa. The defense kind of carried us a little bit today. I think we're starting to play complementary football. We've just got to put it all together for four quarters."

Ideally, the Colts could have a game where all three phases are firing for all four quarters. But the reality of the NFL is games like that are rare. And in 2021, we've witnessed plenty of upsets when teams don't play well in all three phases – Week 10 saw some relatively surprising results in games between teams with disparate records (like the Ravens losing to the Dolphins or Buccaneers losing to Washington).

Against that backdrop, the Colts' win over the Jaguars – in which Rigoberto Sanchez had more punts (seven) than the offense had third down conversions (four) – should be viewed as impressive. Because at this point in the season, there's no such thing as an unimpressive win. They're just wins.