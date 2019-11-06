Colts Daily Notebook: Jacoby Brissett Limited In Practice

INDIANAPOLIS — If Jacoby Brissett is going to be able to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, then he took a significant step forward on Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback, who was knocked out of last Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury early in the second quarter, was a limited practice in Wednesday's practice.

Brissett's participation by no means guarantees that he'll play in four days, but it's certainly a positive sign nonetheless.

"Yeah, I'm pretty encouraged," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "I mean, I kind of thought he was going to be able to based on how he said he felt the other day.

"I mean, I still don't think anything's a slam dunk," Reich continued. "I mean, he'll be limited, (Brian) Hoyer will get some reps today, and we just have to let it play out, because I just know it's one thing — probably anybody who's played this game has had this injury — and you think you feel good, but you actually gotta get out there and test it out. So we'll see how it goes during the week."

Brissett suffered the injury early in the second quarter against the Steelers; shortly after firing off a pass attempt towards running back Jordan Wilkins, he was rolled up by left guard Quenton Nelson, who had been knocked back into the quarterback by a Pittsburgh defender.

Brissett was replaced by backup Brian Hoyer as he worked with trainers and doctors on the sideline, but the team ultimately decided to hold him out the rest of the game. An MRI on Monday showed Brissett suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee, but that he had no significant damage.

From here, Reich said a balance will need to be struck between Brissett, who will undoubtedly want to play on Sunday no matter how he feels, and the long-term implications if he were to suffer any sort of setback.

"We're going to rely on him, we're going to rely on the doctors, I think we're gonna have to all get together on this decision," Reich said. "And there is some of it, 'Let's be smart. We don't want to lose you for the long haul by trying to be a hero,' so there's some of that comes into play.