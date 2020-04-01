Frank Reich: Colts Will Continue To Lean On Jacoby Brissett

After pouring over the film from the entire season, Reich, Ballard and team owner Jim Irsay came to the conclusion that they'd be content with sticking with Brissett as their starter heading into the 2020 season. But Reich alluded to a "crazy, unique opportunity" that ultimately led to the team signing the eight-time Pro Bowler Rivers, who played under Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni with the Chargers from 2013-17.

"We love Jacoby. I personally believe in Jacoby. I think as an organization we think highly of him," Reich said. "He did a lot of great things last year. We had some ups and downs as a team and we all had our personal ups and downs. … This was a unique opportunity and it wasn't so much about what Jacoby wasn't doing, it was about an opportunity to get someone who we feel is an elite quarterback who can help our team."

By virtue of having two starting-caliber quarterbacks, Reich believes the Colts have quite the advantage — an opinion built through decades of experience as an NFL quarterback and coach.

Reich on multiple occasions was counted on to relieve injured starter Jim Kelly during his playing career with the Buffalo Bills, with perhaps his best performances being saved for the most critical of moments during postseason play.

Then, in 2017, as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, Reich was instrumental in the late-season rise of backup quarterback Nick Foles, who came on in relief of injured starter and MVP candidate Carson Wentz and eventually led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl title.

"Everybody knows what our goal is, everybody knows that we want to win a championship and so the message is every person on the roster counts," Reich said. "Certainly, when you look at a lot of championship teams, I don't know, but to me you better have a winning backup quarterback. You better have a guy that can step in there and win two or three or however many games it takes if the starter gets dinged up. And we have that in Jacoby. He's already proven that so we feel good about that.