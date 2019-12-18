Seven Colts Named 2020 Pro Bowl Alternates

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven Indianapolis Colts players were selected as alternates for the 2020 Pro Bowl, the team announced tonight.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, tackle Anthony Castonzo, tight end Jack Doyle, defensive end Justin Houston, center Ryan Kelly, running back Marlon Mack and long snapper Luke Rhodes could be in line to play in the annual NFL all-star game on Jan. 26 in Orlando, Fla., if those named Pro Bowl starters or backups either decline the invitation or cannot play, or are participating in Super Bowl LIV.
They could join teammates Darius Leonard and Quenton Nelson, who earlier tonight were announced as the Colts’ two 2020 Pro Bowl selections.
» Brissett has led the charge for the Colts' offense in his first season as a starter under head coach Frank Reich. In 13 games, the 27-year-old Brissett has completed 246-of-395 pass attempts (62.3 percent) for 2,661 yards with 18 touchdowns to six interceptions for a passer rating of 90.9. Brissett, who was named the Week 7 AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in the Colts' victory over the Houston Texans, ranks tied for ninth in the NFL in fewest interceptions and ninth in interception rate (1.5), and ranks among the top AFC signal callers in completion percentage (eighth), passing touchdowns (tied for seventh), touchdown percentage (sixth), fewest interceptions (tied for fourth), interception percentage (fourth) and passer rating (seventh). Brissett is in search of his first-career Pro Bowl selection.
» Castonzo has enjoyed a career year so far in 2019, his ninth NFL season since entering the league as the Colts' first-round (22nd-overall) pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Yet to miss an offensive snap (901 in all) through Indy's first 14 games this season, Castonzo so far has an overall Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 83.6, ranking 10th among all offensive linemen and eighth among tackles; his 87.2 pass blocking grade ranks tied for sixth among all offensive linemen and third among tackles, while his run blocking grade of 71.9 ranks 16th among tackles and 28th among all offensive linemen. Castonzo is in search of his first-career Pro Bowl selection.
» Doyle remains one of the better all-around tight ends in the league through the Colts' first 14 games. He's a reliable target in the pass game, as he has 40 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns, while his 74.3 catch percentage since entering the league in 2013 is the second best mark by a tight end in the NFL since at least 1992, according to Pro Football Reference. But Doyle is also counted on as a solid blocker both in the run game and in pass protection; his 77.5 pass protection grade from Pro Football Focus currently ranks second among all qualifying tight ends, while his 62.9 run blocking grade ranks 12th at his position. Doyle is in search of his second-career Pro Bowl selection (2017).
» Houston has been a force off the edge in his first season with the Colts in 2019, as he has a team-best 9.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits on the year; he ranks tied for seventh in the AFC and tied for 17th in the NFL in sacks, while his three fumble recoveries rank tied for fifth in the league and tied for second in the AFC. Houston, who was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Colts' road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, had a six-game stretch earlier this season with at least one sack, tied for the longest such streak in the NFL this season. Houston is in search of his fifth-career Pro Bowl selection (2012-15).
» Kelly has been the anchor of one of the league's top all-around offensive lines, as the Colts through 14 games rank ninth in the league in rushing yards per game (127.1) and eighth in the league in sack percentage (5.64). The fourth-year Alabama product has allowed just one sack all season, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranks tied for the sixth-fewest among all qualifying NFL centers; his 68.7 overall offensive PFF grade ranks tied for ninth among all centers, his 70.5 pass protection grade ranks 12th and his 69.4 run blocking grade ranks sixth. Kelly is in search of his first-career Pro Bowl selection.
» Mack has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL in 2019. In 12 games, he has 216 rushing attempts for 919 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with five touchdowns, while he also has 12 receptions for 76 yards. Mack — voted the FedEx Ground Player of the Week in Weeks 1 and 11 — ranks 13th in the NFL and ninth in the AFC in rushing yards, tied for 11th in the NFL in 10-plus-yard runs (24), and seventh in the NFL in rushing first downs (57) The third-year South Florida product is in search of his first-career Pro Bowl selection.
» Rhodes has been a model of consistency as the Colts' long snapper since converting to the position from linebacker in 2017. Since that time, Rhodes has played in 46 games and has collected five special teams tackles; he has one special teams tackle this season, a solo stop Week 8 against the Denver Broncos. Rhodes has also been a key piece of one of the league's top coverage units; the Colts allow 5.8 yards per punt return in 2019, ranking seventh in the NFL.