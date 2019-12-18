Seven Colts Named 2020 Pro Bowl Alternates

» Houston has been a force off the edge in his first season with the Colts in 2019, as he has a team-best 9.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits on the year; he ranks tied for seventh in the AFC and tied for 17th in the NFL in sacks, while his three fumble recoveries rank tied for fifth in the league and tied for second in the AFC. Houston, who was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Colts' road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, had a six-game stretch earlier this season with at least one sack, tied for the longest such streak in the NFL this season. Houston is in search of his fifth-career Pro Bowl selection (2012-15).