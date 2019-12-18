Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl

» Nelson earns his second-career Pro Bowl selection after being voted to the AFC team as a rookie last year, when he also earned First-Team All-Pro honors.

The 23-year-old Notre Dame product has continued his dominating ways this season as one of the best left guards in the game; he's played and started in all 14 of the Colts' game so far, and has Pro Football Focus' second-best offensive grade of all linemen (92.7); his run blocking grade of 90.9 ranks third among all offensive linemen, while his pass blocking grade of 81.0 ranks 10th among all guards, as he has allowed zero sacks all season, according to PFF.

Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said Nelson's style of play and overall approach to the game has been "very contagious."

"Anytime you get a guy who just loves football that much – and it doesn't just take loving football, but it also takes the skill that he has," Sirianni said. "He is producing on the field. He is doing his job on the field. He loves ball. His toughness is contagious.

"I just think you see his toughness spread to everybody," Sirianni continued. "He is always the first guy down to celebrate with his teammates. So that is just something that guys are attracted to and everybody wants to be in on that. So Q brings a ton to the table not only in his style of play but also his leadership abilities in getting everybody going."

Nelson joins Jeff Saturday, Tarik Glenn, Chris Hinton and Ray Donaldson as the only Colts offensive linemen to earn multiple Pro Bowl selections since the team moved to Indianapolis in 1984.