Colts Chatter: Jacob Eason On Development At Quarterback, Taking Advantage Of On-Field Reps

» Eason is encouraged by his development and progress since being selected in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft: Eason had some elite skillsets coming out of the University of Washington, particularly when it came to his arm talent. The Colts picked him up in this year's NFL Draft to give him an opportunity to develop the rest of his game learning from head coach Frank Reich — a longtime former NFL quarterback — as well as quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady and, of course, current veteran quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

Eason has been the third quarterback on the active roster each week, which has given him a unique opportunity to not only develop his own skills, but to also see how Rivers and Brissett attack the week from a gameplanning standpoint.

"I feel very confident in the game plan each week, but by Saturday, Sunday I get to see what Philip is thinking, what Jacoby is thinking," Eason said. "The conversations back and forth between Frank, Nick (Sirianni), Philip, Jacoby and Marcus really everyday have – and having me as an observant, just kind of watching and analyzing what's going on — has been huge."

Eason said spending time learning from Rivers and Brissett, particularly, has been "pretty surreal."

"Just being in a room with Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, two guys who played a lot of football in the league – hearing how they break down a third-and-two to three call or hearing what their opinions are on a first and second-down play call … I don't say a whole ton," Eason said. "A lot of times I'm sitting back there taking notes, observing and taking it all in. I feel like that's where I'm at in my first year. But I understand where they are going with things. I like to figure out why they like this versus that or those kind of things. They do a great job of really communicating and breaking down, 'Hey this is why we like this and this is why we don't like that.' A lot of that stuff is really cool for me to experience and see, and I think the way they approach those meetings is very professional and diligent. A lot of those things I've taken away and grown from.

"I'm happy where my development is at," Eason continued. "We have a long season ahead and I'm going to continue to grow there. At this stage, I'm happy with where I'm at going into the bye week."

» Eason has a routine after practice and before games to help him get more on-field reps: To this point of the season, Rivers, of course, is getting most, if not all, of the first-team reps at quarterback during practice, while Brissett has been getting most, if not all, of the scout team reps.

While Eason has to stay tuned in mentally throughout practice, and then make sure he puts in quality work when does get some reps here and there, the bulk of his on-field work right now is coming after practices and before games.

After practice, Eason will grab a couple of the younger receivers and Brady and run through a chunk of the script that Rivers and Brissett had executed that day. It's a similar approach on gamedays, only Eason runs through part of the game script to get a feel for what will be expected of the Colts' quarterbacks against that day's opponent.

"We'll have the practice script for the day and I'll pick out some plays from there. Marcus will run through some things with me. We'll do that and then even after that, I'll stay and do some footwork drills, some escape drills and just kind of go through what I think I need to work on," Eason said. "Maybe it's one or two things a day."

During practice, Eason said he always has his practice on so he can "hear the call and … see the adjustments Philip is making at the line of scrimmage and I'm standing back there with Jacoby while Philip is running it."