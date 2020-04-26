Indianapolis Colts Select Nine Players In 2020 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up work on a nine-player 2020 NFL Draft class, which features five offensive players and four players on the defensive side of the ball.

"We are excited," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "I mean, we had a great weekend. Our guys worked their tails off to get this thing lined up right and we think we acquired players that are going to help us win and be good Colts here in the future."

After last month's trade that sent their first-round (13th-overall) selection to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the Colts entered Thursday night's Day 1 of the draft with seven picks — two each in the second and sixth rounds, and one each in rounds 3-5.

Indy stood pat on Day 1, and then got to work. By the end of Day 3, the team had made four trades — one to move up in the second round, two to move down to acquire picks and then one that sent cornerback Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets for an additional sixth-round pick — to increase its total haul to nine prospects.

"I talk about this all the time: you want as many darts at the board as you can have," said Ballard, who has had drafts consisting of 11, 10 and now nine players the last three years. "With those trade-backs we were able to get a couple extra players that we thought have a chance to really help us."