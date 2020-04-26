Draft

Indianapolis Colts Select Nine Players In 2020 NFL Draft
No first-round pick? No problem. The Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard found plenty of talent on Days 2 and 3, and after a few moves here and there, selected nine players in the 2020 NFL Draft. Let's meet the class.
By Andrew Walker Apr 26, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up work on a nine-player 2020 NFL Draft class, which features five offensive players and four players on the defensive side of the ball.

"We are excited," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "I mean, we had a great weekend. Our guys worked their tails off to get this thing lined up right and we think we acquired players that are going to help us win and be good Colts here in the future."

After last month's trade that sent their first-round (13th-overall) selection to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the Colts entered Thursday night's Day 1 of the draft with seven picks — two each in the second and sixth rounds, and one each in rounds 3-5.

Indy stood pat on Day 1, and then got to work. By the end of Day 3, the team had made four trades — one to move up in the second round, two to move down to acquire picks and then one that sent cornerback Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets for an additional sixth-round pick — to increase its total haul to nine prospects.

"I talk about this all the time: you want as many darts at the board as you can have," said Ballard, who has had drafts consisting of 11, 10 and now nine players the last three years. "With those trade-backs we were able to get a couple extra players that we thought have a chance to really help us."

So let's get to know the newest members of the team (player bios via Colts Communications):

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR | USC

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Michael’s got size, he’s got strength, he’s got good speed for his size, and then he has what we call good-body quickness. He is not a jukey receiver like the small slot receivers you’re seeing, but when you have a big man who has good body quickness – that presents a problem. Frank Reich, Colts head coach

MICHAEL PITTMAN JR. | WR | USC | 6'4" | 223 LBS

  • Selected by the Colts in the second round (34th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Appeared in 48 games (30 starts) at USC (2016-19) and tallied 171 receptions for 2,519 yards (14.7 avg.) and 19 touchdowns.
  • Had nine 100-yard receiving games in his career.
  • His 171 career receptions rank 12th in school history.
  • Named an Associated Press Second Team All-America choice in 2019.
  • As a senior in 2019, he was named First Team All-Pac-12 as a receiver and Second Team All-Pac-12 as a special teamer.
  • Attended the 2020 Senior Bowl.
  • In 2018, he earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.
  • Had two blocked punts throughout his college career.

PERSONAL:

  • Attended Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, Calif., and was named a 2015 Parade First Team All-America and USA Today's All-California Offensive Player of the Year.
  • As a senior, he played both wide receiver and safety and totaled 81 receptions for 1,990 yards and 24 touchdowns as well as 31 tackles and an interception. Also added 17 kickoff returns for 477 yards and one touchdown.
  • As a junior, he was named a Cal-Hi Sports All-State Junior second-team choice, Los Angeles Daily News All-Area first-team selection and All-Marmonte League Co-Receiver of the Year after recording 47 receptions for 914 yards and 12 touchdowns.
  • His father, Michael, played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals (1998-2001), Buccaneers (2002-07) and Broncos (2008). He won SB XXXVII with the Buccaneers.
  • Majored in sociology at USC.
  • He was also recruited as a safety and linebacker.
  • A native of Woodland Hills, Calif.

Jonathan Taylor

RB | Wisconsin

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
When Bill Polian was here, he used to always say, ‘The great backs, they get tackled; they don’t get hit.’ And I think that’s the case with (Taylor). You very rarely see him take a hit, just because he’s so nifty (and) he can avoid contact as he’s going down. And then I would say, coupled with that, the fact that he’s a genetic freak. He’s got outstanding lean mass. Kevin Rogers, Colts' Director of Pro Personnel

JONATHAN TAYLOR | RB | WISCONSIN | 5'10" | 226 LBS

  • Selected by the Colts in the second round (41st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Appeared in 41 games (40 starts) at Wisconsin (2017-19) and totaled 926 carries for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns. Also added 42 receptions for 407 yards and five touchdowns.
  • Named the Doak Walker Award winner, a unanimous All-America choice, First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Running Back of the Year in both 2018 and 2019.
  • He is the seventh player in FBS history to rush for 6,000 yards and the first ever to do so in just three seasons.
  • His 6,174 career rushing yards rank No. 6 all-time among FBS players and is No. 2 all-time among the Big Ten.
  • He is the third player in FBS history with multiple 2,000-yard rushing seasons and the only player in FBS history to rush for at least 1,900 yards in three consecutive seasons.
  • Rushed for at least 100 yards in 32 games.
  • Tallied 12 games of 200-plus yards.
  • He is the first player in Wisconsin history to finish in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting three times.
  • He is the first player in school history to record three games of 200-plus rushing yards against a single opponent, as he did it against both Purdue and Nebraska.
  • As a senior, he was a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist and a Maxwell Award and Lombardi Award semifinalist.
  • As a junior, he was a Maxwell Award semifinalist, Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist and the New Era Pinstripe Bowl MVP.
  • In 2017, he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-America.

PERSONAL:

  • Attended Salem (N.J.) High School and finished his career with 4,642 rushing yards and 51 total touchdowns.
  • As a senior, he was named First Team All-State and South Jersey Times Offensive Player of the Year after he set a New Jersey single-season record with 2,510 rushing yards and also added 35 touchdowns.
  • As a junior, he earned First Team All-Conference honors after he rushed for 1,383 yards and 15 touchdowns.
  • He earned Second Team All-Conference honors as a sophomore after rushing for 500 yards and five touchdowns.
  • Selected as a two-time team MVP and team captain.
  • Won back-to-back New Jersey Meet of Champions titles in 100 meters as a junior and senior.
  • Selected as the South Jersey Times Boys Track Athlete of the Year as a junior and senior.
  • His father, Jonathan, played basketball at San Francisco State (1982-86).
  • Volunteered with a community food drive, as a peer tutor and helped with a project to rebuild a classroom for students in India.
  • Majored in philosophy at Wisconsin.
  • Native of Salem, N.J.

Julian Blackmon

S | Utah

(Steve C. Wilson / University of Utah)
Julian’s really unique. … He really jumps off tape. He’s got versatility, he’s got speed and he can cover. The NFL’s about trends, and I think the trend in the NFL is you’ve got to get defensive players that can man cover and that can turn the ball over, and he’s a three-down player. So he can play the run, he can play the pass, he can match up against different wideouts and he can play in the post Matt Terpening, Colts' Assistant Director of College Scouting

JULIAN BLACKMON | S | UTAH | 6'0" | 187 LBS

  • Selected by the Colts in the third round (85th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Appeared in 48 games (39 starts) and totaled 158 tackles (118 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 29 passes defensed, nine interceptions and two forced fumbles.
  • In 2019, he earned Second Team All-America honors and First Team All-Pac 12 honors.
  • Also earned First Team All-America honors from Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.
  • As a senior and his first season at strong safety, he tied for the Pac-12 lead in interceptions (four).
  • He was a finalist for Polynesian Player of the Year in 2019.
  • Earned Second Team All-America honors as a cornerback in 2017 and 2018.
  • Led the team in passes defensed in 2017 and 2018.
  • Named the MVP of the Heart of Dallas Bowl as a sophomore.

PERSONAL:

  • Attended Layton (Utah) High School and was a two-time Second Team All-Region selection after recording 52 tackles, six interceptions and 51 receptions for 940 yards and nine touchdowns for his career.
  • He played both wide receiver and cornerback.
  • Rated a three-star wide receiver by Rivals.com.
  • Also played basketball and helped his team win the 2015 5A Utah State Championship and earned first-team All-State honors as a senior.
  • Also ran track.
  • He gave up Division I offers to play point guard to play football.
  • Majored in sociology.
  • A native of Layton, Utah.

Jacob Eason

QB | Washington

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
He’s a big kid, big quarterback, he’s athletic, he’s got a big arm. We just think he has a lot of upside. There’s a lot that I think he can bring to that quarterback room. … I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for him. Chris McGaha, Colts area scout

JACOB EASON | QB | WASHINGTON | 6'6" | 231 LBS

  • Selected by the Colts in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Appeared in 32 games (26 starts) during his collegiate career at Washington (2019) and Georiga (2016-17) and completed 468-of-782 passes (59.8 percent) for 5,562 yards and 39 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.
  • As a senior, he tallied 3,132 passing yards which is the fourth-highest total in a single season in school history. His touchdowns (23) also ranked sixth in Washington single-season history.
  • Before the 2017 season, he was named to the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien and Manning Award preseason watch lists.
  • Transferred to Washington and redshirted the 2018 season.
  • Selected as the 2015 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

PERSONAL:

  • Attended Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School and earned the 2015 Gatorade National Player of the Year after he completed 235-of-338 passes for 3,585 yards and 43 touchdowns with six interceptions.
  • As a senior, he also earned first-team all-state honors and was named Offensive Player of the Year by the USA Today and the Seattle Times after leading his team to a 12-1 record.
  • As a junior, he recorded 2,829 passing yard and 32 touchdowns with three interceptions.
  • Also was the starter as a sophomore and tallied 2,941 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
  • Before an injury ended his freshman season, he threw for 458 yards and four touchdowns through four games.
  • Rated a five-star quarterback coming out of high school and was the No. 2 rated quarterback.
  • His father, Tony, played wide receiver at Notre Dame from 1984-88.
  • Also was a three-year starter on the baseball team.
  • Native of Lake Stevens, Wash.

Danny Pinter

G | Ball State

(Photo via Ball State Athletics)
I love Danny. … Center/guard is where I think he’s going to make his hay in the league. And you want to talk about character? Believe me, this guy’s got blue character and he fits our culture. He has the traits we look for in offensive linemen. Chris Ballard, Colts general manager

DANNY PINTER | G | BALL STATE | 6'4" | 306 LBS

  • Selected by the Colts in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Appeared in 43 games (35 starts) at Ball State (2016-19) while playing both right tackle and tight end.
  • Selected as an All-MAC Academic selection four times (2016-19).
  • Named an All-MAC first-team selection in 2019.
  • Earned Ball State's John Magnabosco Award in 2019, which is given to the most outstanding player.
  • In 2019, he earned the Ball State Dave McLain Leadership Award.
  • As a tight end, he tallied nine receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.
  • Received the 2017 Ball State Ray Louthen Award, which is given to the most improved player.
  • Played in the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl for the American squad.

PERSONAL:

  • Attended John Adams High School in South Bend, Ind. and helped lead the team to an 18-14 record in his career, including the school's winningest season in more than 50 years his sophomore year.
  • He was selected a team captain as a senior and was named an Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State selection after he totaled 27 receptions for 492 yards and two touchdowns as well as 66 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and three blocked kicks. He also earned the team's MVP award.
  • For his career, he totaled 46 receptions for 792 yards as well as 138 tackles, 40.0 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks.
  • Tallied four blocked kicks during his high school career.
  • Lettered in basketball as well and helped the team to back-to-back sectional championships.
  • As a junior, he earned the basketball team's Most Improved Player.
  • Majored in business administration.
  • A native of South Bend, Ind.

Rob Windsor

DT | Penn State

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
I think Robert’s gonna be a really good pro. Robert has had success at a very high level. He knows how to play with technique with his hands — and obviously you said the motor and the effort that he plays with — but he really is a student of the game, and it’s undeniable how hard he plays and he really loves the game. Mike Derice, Colts area scout

ROB WINDSOR | DT | PENN STATE | 6'4" | 290 LBS

  • Selected by the Colts in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Appeared in 52 games (26 starts) and tallied 121 tackles (49 solo), 20.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
  • In 2019, he was named an All-Big Ten third-team selection by the coaches and All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media and Pro Football Focus.
  • Earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in 2018.
  • Named an All-Big Ten second-team selection by The Associated Press in 2018.
  • In 2016, he earned All-Big Ten All-Freshman Team honorable mention honors.

PERSONAL:

  • Attended Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High School and was a three-time letterman on the football team.
  • As a senior, he earned first-team all-state honors by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and The Associated Press after he recorded 56 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
  • Selected as the Action Reporter Media 2014 Defensive Player of the Year.
  • As a junior, he was a Valley Football Association South second-team selection after compiling 42 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
  • Rated a three-start prospect.
  • Also played two years of basketball.
  • Majored in telecommunications.
  • A native of Fond Du Lac, Wis.

Isaiah Rodgers

CB | Massachusetts

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
I got to see how passionate he was about the game of football. And then when you really start studying him, you realize he does a lot of the little things right, from his footwork, the way he plays the ball and his confidence when he’s in man coverage, whether he’s playing on the outside or inside. Mike Derice, Colts area scout

ISAIAH RODGERS | CB | MASSACHUSETTS | 5'10" | 170 LBS

  • Selected by the Colts in the sixth round (211th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Owns school records for kick returns (99), kick return yards (2,338) and interceptions returned for a touchdown (three).
  • He defended 46 passes in his career, which ranks third all-time in school history and is the most in the FBS-era for the program.
  • As a senior, he earned All-ECAC honors as a defensive back and return specialist. Also named a Phil Steele All-Independent second-team selection at both positions.
  • In 2019, he was one of just three active FBS players with three interceptions returned for a touchdown.
  • In 2017, he was a Phil Steele All-Independent first-team selection and All-ECAC second-team selection.

PERSONAL:

  • Attended Blake High School in Tampa, Fla. and was a three-time football and two-time track and field letterman.
  • As a senior, he tallied 10 touchdowns and 17.2 yards per receptions as a receiver. He also added 34 tackles, four interceptions and four blocked field goals.
  • He was a two-time All-Conference selection.
  • Played in the Hillsborough County All-Star Game.
  • A native of Tampa, Fla.

Dezmon Patmon

WR | Washington St

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Dezmon, he’s got size, he ran really well at the Combine, he tested well, he’s got good makeup and he’s smart. … We’re excited to get a guy like Dezmon there, because he’s got the physical traits, production, he’s smart and he’s got size. Matt Terpening, Colts' Assistant Director of College Scouting

DEZMON PATMON | WR | WASHINGTON STATE | 6'4" | 225 LBS

  • Selected by the Colts in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Appeared in 43 games (12 starts) and totaled 156 receptions for 1,976 yards (12.7 avg.) and 13 touchdowns.
  • He recorded at least one reception in 33 straight games.
  • In 2019, he was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list and was a Preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection.
  • In 2018, he led the team in receiving yards (816) and ranked eighth in the Pac-12.
  • Named Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention in 2017.

PERSONAL:

  • Attended Patrick Henry High School in San Diego, Calif. and tallied 53 receptions for 669 yards and five touchdowns while also leading the league with five interceptions as a senior.
  • As a junior, he posted 43 receptions for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added 27 tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back.
  • Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com.
  • Also ran track in high school.
  • He participated in the 2020 East-West Shrine Game.
  • His uncle, DeWayne Patmon, played linebacker at Michigan and for the New York Giants (2000-01).
  • A native of San Diego, Calif.

Jordan Glasgow

LB | Michigan

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)
We think Jordan Glasgow has got top special teams ability in this league. He’ll play linebacker for us, but he’s got a chance to be a really special core special teams player and those are hard to find. Chris Ballard, Colts general manager

JORDAN GLASGOW | LB | MICHIGAN | 6'1" | 226 LBS

  • Selected by the Colts in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Appeared in 53 games (15 starts) and totaled 140 tackles (78 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
  • In 2019, he was a Butkus Award semifinalist and received the Roger Zatkoff Award and Blue Collar Award.
  • Named the team's Special Teams Player of the Year in 2017.
  • Was a four-time All-Big Ten Academic honors recipient (2016-19).
  • In 2016, he was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

PERSONAL:

  • Attended Marmion Academy in Aurora, Ill.
  • His brother, Ryan, is a defensive tackle for the Bengals. His other brother, Graham, is an offensive lineman for the Lions.
  • Majored in Business Administration.
  • A native of Aurora, Ill.
