Colts Draft 2020: Best Available Day 3 Options

The Colts entered the draft looking to fill a spot or two at receiver in the draft, especially for a big-bodied receiver who can climb the ladder and go get the football. After adding Pittman Jr. in the second, Peoples-Jones should still be in the running as another athletic go-getter. At nearly 6'2" and 212 pounds, Peoples-Jones checks the box. He led all players at the 2020 Combine in the vertical jump with a 44.5", which was 2.5" higher than the next highest jump. He shows the speed and explosiveness to be a big-time playmaker if he is developed well, and the quarterback play at Michigan and basic route tree that Peoples-Jones ran in college means his best football is almost certainly ahead of him.