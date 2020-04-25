Colts Draft 2020: Best Available Day 3 Options

The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts showed that they know what they want on Friday night, as they spent their first three picks of the 2020 NFL Draft on smart, talented, pro-ready players.
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor should both contribute immediately, while defensive back Julian Blackmon can be a movable chess piece for the Colts in the secondary and likely on special teams after he returns from rehabbing a torn ACL suffered late last year.
On the final day of the draft on Saturday, the Colts have more business to do with a board that's absolutely loaded to the gills with talent.
The Colts enter Saturday's action, which is scheduled to begin at noon ET, with four picks across Rounds 4-6:
- Round 4, Pick 16 (122nd overall)
- Round 5, Pick 3 (149th overall, via Detroit)
- Round 6, Pick 3 (182nd overall, via Detroit)
- Round 6, Pick 14 (193rd overall)
Who are the best players available to them? Here are 40 options.
Rather than picking players from positions that the Colts need, this is a list of my favorite 40 remaining players who simply fit what the Colts like, regardless if they need the position or not. It's best player available after all, right?
*The following players are listed alphabetically.
Trey Adams | Offensive Tackle | Washington
At 6'8", 318 pounds, Adams is a huge tackle prospect with great reach. He uses his hands and that reach to his advantage, and has good technique. Previously considered to be an elite tackle prospect, Adams overcame ACL and back injuries to play all of the 2019 season and regain his draft status. Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser's ties to the Huskies program should give the Colts pretty decent intel on Adams' pro potential.
--------
Hakeem Adeniji | Offensive Lineman | Kansas
While his frame isn't ideal for that of an offensive tackle, Adeniji moves that frame well and shows power to go with it. He's aggressive with his hands and carries that tenacity out into the open field. Will he play inside or outside?
--------
Darius "Jet" Anderson | Running Back | TCU
As you can imagine, "Jet" is always a big play waiting to happen. He's got quick feet, with good agility, balance and outside vision. While he's not much of a power back, his ability to catch the ball and contribute as a kickoff returner also makes him an appealing prospect.
--------
Ben Bartch | Offensive Lineman | Saint John's
Bartch is still growing into his frame and learning the nuances of playing offensive tackle, as the tight end convert only made the switch two years ago. Still, he put out good tape and manhandled the D-III competition at Saint John's.
--------
Eno Benjamin | Running Back | Arizona State
Benjamin is a multi-purpose back who catches the ball very well. He's an agile runner with a unique way of finding creases to run through. While he's not all that powerful, he's got good balance to pick up some extra real estate after contact.
--------
Oluwole Betiku Jr. | Edge Defender | Illinois
He struggled with injuries and didn't get a lot of playing time at USC, but Betiku Jr. transferred to Illinois and blew up in 2019 when he began playing again. He might take some time to develop, but there's a ton of upside for this long, bendy pass-rusher.
--------
Tyler Biadasz | Interior Offensive Lineman | Wisconsin
No, his name isn't pronounced like that (bee-AH-dish), but it ought to be. Biadasz is a stereotypically tough, smart Wisconsin offensive lineman. He fires off the snap, keeps his head on a swivel and delivers a punch. All 41 of his career games were started at center, and he left as an incredibly-decorated prospect, winning the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center and was considered an All-American by all official outlets in 2019. He was also First-Team All-Big Ten in 2018 and and 2019, and the Colts just so happened to draft his All-American running back in Round 2.
--------
Harrison Bryant | Tight End | Florida Atlantic
Bryant was the subject of one of our draft player features. With Eric Ebron, who was the team's most productive downfield receiving tight end, leaving in free agency, a player like Bryant could help fill that void. With an athletic build, and speed to boot, Bryant is the type of playmaking tight end the Colts could use.
--------
Hunter Bryant | Tight End | Washington
Field-stretching tight ends with a knack for making big plays are a commodity in today's NFL, and that's what Bryant provides. He's got the want-to when it comes to improving as a blocker, and his tape shows he's getting there.
--------
Carter Coughlin | Edge Defender | Minnesota
Still on the lookout for pass rush help off the edge, Coughlin is a slender, bendy, athletic edge type who would fit right in with the Turays and Banogus of the Colts' roster. His heads-up style of play should land him a role sooner rather than later.
--------
Akeem Davis-Gaither | Linebacker | Appalachian State
Another undersized linebacker, Davis-Gaither flew around for the App. State defense and stuffed the stat sheet. His tracking ability and nose for the football will be a commodity, whether it's on defense or special teams.
--------
Kevin Dotson | Interior Offensive Lineman | UL-Lafayette
If not for playing at a smaller school, I'm convinced Dotson would have been a Day 2 pick. Regardless of where he is picked, someone is going to get a potential gem of an interior lineman who has good athleticism, can get out on the move and powers into defenders.
--------
Jacob Eason | Quarterback | Washington
Eason has excellent size at nearly 6'6" and 230-plus pounds, and he's got a cannon of an arm to go with it. When he's given time, he can make all the throws, and throws the ball with nice anticipation and accuracy. However, he needs some things ironed out in his game, so giving him some time to develop behind an established starter would be a good idea, hence why he was considered a potential late first-round/early second-round pick at one point. With both Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett only signed for this upcoming season, the Colts are considering their future at the quarterback position.
--------
Jake Fromm | Quarterback | Georgia
Like Eason, the belief was Fromm would be off the board sometime by Day 2, but here he is. Fromm is a relatively clean prospect; you know what you're getting with him. He scans the field, makes generally good decisions, can get out of the pocket, and has accuracy. However, how high is his ceiling? He lacks high-quality arm strength or arm talent, so his ceiling likely isn't as high as some others like Justin Herbert or Jordan Love, but Fromm's floor is pretty safe as well.
--------
Antonio Gandy-Golden | Wide Receiver | Liberty
In a loaded wide receiver class, Gandy-Golden is still here on Day 3. However, he's got a lot of upside and reminds me of Denver Broncos Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton coming out a couple years ago. Gandy-Golden a big-bodied receiver who is dominant at winning 50-50 balls. Consider him the Day 3 version of Clemson's Tee Higgins.
--------
Alohi Gilman | Safety | Notre Dame
This is a very smart safety prospect with great leadership qualities. He'll fly downhill and make a big hit on unsuspecting running backs, and he's able to make some really nice plays on the ball.
--------
Anthony Gordon | Quarterback | Washington State
Wazzou has given the NFL some quality quarterback prospects in recent years, and Gordon arguably has the highest upside of the group. He's got a lot of arm talent, as he's able to throw from different arm angles with velocity and accuracy.
--------
Bryce Hall | Cornerback | Virginia
Hall has outstanding size for the cornerback position, but he lacks the elite mobility to go with it. His toughness matches his size, though, so he's a very intriguing prospect. Do you trust him on an island against really good receivers, or is he strictly a zone corner? That could be the difference between him being considered an NFL cornerback, safety or niche matchup player.
--------
Nick Harris | Interior Offensive Lineman | Washington
Another Washington lineman who Strausser and the Colts can find out more about, Harris is a squat, physical bulldog of a lineman who has starting experience at all three interior line spots.
--------
K.J. Hill | Wide Receiver | Ohio State
The depth of this wide receiver class and the fact he lacks high-end speed has dropped Hill into Day 3, but he's easily one of my favorite receivers this year. He's advanced than most as a route runner and has a running back's mentality with the ball in his hands.
--------
Brycen Hopkins | Tight End | Purdue
Plenty of you are familiar with the Boilermakers' star tight end. He's got a slightly undersized, yet athletic build, and he puts plenty of mobility and playmaking ability on display. He catches the ball well, is a crafty route-runner as a tight end, and holds his own as a blocker.
--------
Khaleke Hudson | Linebacker | Michigan
Standing at 5'11", 224, teams likely don't know whether Hudson fits best at linebacker or safety, but either way there's plenty to like. He's an instinctive player that attacks the ball and has the range to roam sideline to sideline. He has experience rushing off the edge, playing in coverage, and defending the run. If you want a good player (and who doesn't?), just pick him and put him where is most needed on your roster.
--------
Bryce Huff | Edge Defender | Memphis
The linebacker-turned-defensive end showed great promise for Memphis in 2019, exploding off the ball and showing a knack for harassing the backfield. He's got good size for a linebacker but not for an edge defender, but the traits that he showed on tape as a pass-rusher are too good to ignore.
--------
Tyler Johnson | Wide Receiver | Minnesota
Johnson is a very interesting case study this year. Like Stanley Morgan Jr. the year before him, I wouldn't be surprised if Johnson goes undrafted even though he's got some early-round production and skills. The big questions about Johnson are his long speed and some drops, but he's got very quick feet and sells his routes very well.
--------
Brian Lewerke | Quarterback | Michigan State
I'm probably higher on Lewerke than most others, but his playmakling ability and knack for making something out of nothing are endearing. He's had some issues with consistency, but he throws with good zip and accuracy, and is worth developing behind an established starter.
--------
Joey Magnifico | Tight End | Memphis
He's undersized, but Magnifico is athletic, versatile and has proven to be a quality blocker. He has really good hands and gives great effort, which helps extend his catch radius.
--------
Anthony McFarland Jr. | Running Back | Maryland
McFarland Jr. doesn't have much power to him, but he's a determined runner, and if he finds a crease then he's gone to the end zone. He's got good ball security, is a capable pass catcher and is a threat every time he touches the ball. He's a bit like former Memphis running back Darrell Henderson last year.
--------
Steven Montez | Quarterback | Colorado
Montez could be the perfect late-round developmental quarterback prospect for the Colts. At 6'4", 231, he's got really good size, and mobility to go with it, and he often shows a big arm and pin-point accuracy. This is not a player comparison or career projection by any means — because one of them was one of the best quarterback prospects of all-time while the other is a late-round projection — but Montez's release and the way he moves around is reminiscent of a certain Andrew Luck.
--------
James Morgan | Quarterback | Florida International
Morgan has good size, a strong arm and throws with good anticipation. He might take a few too many chances, but there's a lot to work with here.
--------
Thaddeus Moss | Tight End | LSU
You might be surprised to find that the son of Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is a far more advanced blocker as a tight end than he is an uber athletic, go-up-and-get-it type. The younger Moss actually likes it that way, though, telling reporters at the Combine that he'd rather block and move people out of the way than catch touchdowns. And that's coming from a guy that just got done playing with No. 1-overall pick, Joe Burrow.
--------
C.J. O'Grady | Tight End | Arkansas
The blend of O'Grady's arm length, hand size, vertical and broad jumps comes into play with his catch radius. He's willing to lay out for the ball, and he often adjusts himself to make the catch. He has big, strong hands and makes catches in traffic and the bang-bang plays. As a blocker, he puts plenty of effort into it and has good identification for who to pick up.
--------
Albert Okwuegbunam | Tight End | Missouri
Okwuegbunam was long considered the top tight end prospect in this draft until others caught up and surpassed him as the 2019 season went on. And then he showed up at the Combine and beat all the other tight ends with a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash. He's a versatile tight end that can get downfield and block in both the run and passing games.
--------
Donovan Peoples-Jones | Wide Receiver | Michigan
The Colts entered the draft looking to fill a spot or two at receiver in the draft, especially for a big-bodied receiver who can climb the ladder and go get the football. After adding Pittman Jr. in the second, Peoples-Jones should still be in the running as another athletic go-getter. At nearly 6'2" and 212 pounds, Peoples-Jones checks the box. He led all players at the 2020 Combine in the vertical jump with a 44.5", which was 2.5" higher than the next highest jump. He shows the speed and explosiveness to be a big-time playmaker if he is developed well, and the quarterback play at Michigan and basic route tree that Peoples-Jones ran in college means his best football is almost certainly ahead of him.
--------
Lamical Perine | Running Back | Florida
Perine has a quality, squat frame at over 5'10" and 216 pounds, and he's got deceptive speed. He's also a talented pass-catcher, pass protector and can be a lot for defenses to deal with.
--------
Troy Pride Jr. | Cornerback | Notre Dame
Pride Jr.'s got some good tape, although he's shown to be a little slow to react to targets in his direction the further downfield the ball goes. However, he's had a great offseason, showing up big at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.
--------
Derrek Tuszka | Edge Defender | North Dakota State
He's got nice size, power and energy for the Colts' right end role, and he's still ascending. He's been very productive, and his stats have increased each year, culminating in 13.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 2019.
--------
Prince Tego Wanogho | Offensive Tackle | Auburn
Wanogho is still a work in progress, but he's got huge upside. He's a multi-sport athlete from Nigeria who's only been playing the sport since 2014, but he appears to be ahead of the curve in his development. He's got both a strong upper body and base, and does not get pushed back. He's got good movement skills, moving laterally and outside into the open field, but you can tell he also likes the physical part of playing offensive line. He's versatile as well, as it wasn't uncommon to see him switch from the left to the right side (and back) throughout a game.
--------
Kenny Willekes | Edge Defender | Michigan State
He has neither elite size nor athleticism, but Willekes just finds a way to get it done, both as a run defender and pass-rusher. He's very patient, aware and instinctive, and he uses his hands well to combat blockers. Over the last three years in East Lansing, Willekes amassed 23.5 sacks and 49.0 tackles for loss.
--------
Darryl Williams | Interior Offensive Lineman | Mississippi State
Williams has extensive starting experience at guard and center. He's got nice short-area and open-field mobility, and he packs a nice punch with his upper body as he tries to maul the defender. As a team captain, he is noted as being a great leader and a very smart, mature guy.
--------
Rob Windsor | Defensive Tackle | Penn State
He's got great size for a 4-3 defensive tackle at 6'4-1/2", 290 with 33" arms. He uses his hands and arms very wisely to keep space between himself and blockers, and he's got the strength and motor to stay attacking the backfield.