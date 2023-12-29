Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ruled out Week 17 versus Carolina Panthers

After missing multiple practices this week as he recovers from a right shoulder injury, Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as out for this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Backup C.J. Beathard will start in his place.

Lawrence got hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"When I landed I knew something was off," Lawrence said after the game. "And the next play it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out and we were able to get some points, and then on the two-point [conversion attempt] could tell by the way I threw it I couldn't really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing."

He finished the rest of the third quarter before being replaced by Beathard in the fourth.

Lawrence completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts with 211 passing yards, a passing touchdown and two interceptions. He also led the team with 29 rushing yards.

Heading into Sunday's games, the Jaguars still lead the AFC South, but the Colts and Houston Texans are right on their heels as all three teams sit at 8-7.