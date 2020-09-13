Colts Open Season With 27-20 Loss To Jaguars

See all the action on the field as the Indianapolis Colts open their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Advertising
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), 27-20, in their 2020 season opener Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Check out the in-game updates and highlights from today's contest.
LIVE GAME BLOG
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's game:
• QB Jacob Eason
• S Julian Blackmon
• DT Eli Ankou
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai