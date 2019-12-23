Colts-Jaguars 2019 Finale Moved To 4:25 p.m. ET Kickoff

The National Football League announced tonight that the Indianapolis Colts-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 matchup at TIAA Bank Field has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will still be televised on CBS.

Dec 22, 2019 at 08:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

120218_ind-jax-mack-carry

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Football League announced tonight that the Indianapolis Colts-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 matchup at TIAA Bank Field has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

The game, which was originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, will still be televised on CBS.

The Colts will be looking to end their season with an even 8-8 record after defeating the Carolina Panthers, 38-6, in today's Week 16 home finale at Lucas Oil Stadium.

They'll also look to sweep the season series against Jacksonville, after defeating the Jaguars, 33-13, back in Week 11 at Lucas Oil Stadium. In that game, the Colts totaled 264 net rushing yards, led by running backs Jonathan Williams (116) and Marlon Mack (109).

The rushing total was the 12th-highest total in team history and the most for the Colts dating back to Nov. 21, 2004 against Chicago (275). Williams and Mack also became the fourth pair of running backs in team history to top 100 rushing yards in the same game.

The Indy defense, meanwhile, held the Jaguars to 29 net rushing yards, including a season-low 23 rushing yards from Leonard Fournette. Cornerback Kenny Moore II led the way with a team-leading eight solo tackles (one for a loss), one sack and one pass defensed. Fellow cornerback Rock Ya-Sin also added six tackles (one for a loss) and his first-career interception.

The Jaguars fell to 5-10 on the season today with their 24-12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (6-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jacksonville struggled both offensively (288 total net yards, including just 173 through the air) and defensively (allowing 518 total net yards, including 135 on the ground and 384 through the air), as they were never able to overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit.

Linebacker Donald Payne led the defensive effort for Jacksonville, as he finished with 16 tackles (two for a loss). Cornerback Tre Herndon and safety Jarrod Wilson each had interceptions. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II completed 13-of-31 pass attempts (41.9 percent) for 181 yards with one touchdown, while Fournette had 15 rushing attempts for 71 yards (4.7 avg.) on the day.

The Colts-Jaguars game will be one of seven Week 17 contests kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET; other games at that time will include the Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders-Denver Broncos (all on CBS), as well as the Washington Redskins-Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams (all on FOX).

