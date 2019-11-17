Colts Dominate Jaguars, 33-13

See all the action on the field in week 11 as the Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars for an AFC South showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 6-4 today with their 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's in-game analysis and highlights from today's divisional matchup.
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's game:
• WR Parris Campbell
• T/G Le'Raven Clark
• CB Pierre Desir
• WR T.Y. Hilton
• QB Chad Kelly
• RB Jordan Wilkins
• CB Quincy Wilson
LINEUP CHANGES
The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes for today's game:
— Rock Ya-Sin expected to start at cornerback in place of Pierre Desir.