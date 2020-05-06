Wednesday, May 06, 2020 04:38 PM

Jack Doyle On Trey Burton Addition, Run Game Emphasis, Philip Rivers

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle today spoke to the media via video conference call, in which he talked about the addition of free agent tight end Trey Burton, the team's run-blocking emphasis on offense and having a new quarterback in Philip Rivers running the show.

You can listen to that session in its entirety above, but here are some top takeaways:

» Doyle is "really excited" about the addition of free agent tight end Trey Burton: Like Doyle, Burton entered the league as an undrafted free agent who has worked his way up the ladder, first earning his keep on special teams before seeing his role on offense continue to grow with each passing year.

Burton, who will turn 29 this offseason, is also like Doyle in one other key area: he's considered one of the better blocking tight ends in the league.

Doyle said he's always respected Burton's game from afar, and is excited to see what he can do now that he's with him in Indy.

"Trey's awesome," Doyle said. "He's just an athletic guy. … I've been able to text and talk to him back and forth and get to know him, and he's an awesome family dude. I'm really excited about having Trey here."

Burton, who started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles before spending the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, has a past history with head coach and playcaller Frank Reich, who was Burton's offensive coordinator with the Eagles in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Doyle said as Reich worked through installing the playbook with the Colts, he was sure to show off elite tight end play from his days with both the San Diego Chargers and the Eagles, and that's when Burton really made an impression on him.

"Obviously remember seeing a lot of Antonio Gates and seeing a lot of (Zach) Ertz, and then Trey would pop up there with some great routes," Doyle said. "It was just impressive stuff. … I'm always so happy for him, coming from an undrafted guy, I feel like it's its own fraternity to root for each other … it's gonna be fun to have him in the room and I'm excited to see what he can do."

» Like with Burton, Doyle is also getting to know another offensive teammate in quarterback Philip Rivers: Rivers, of course, was signed back in March to be the team's new starting QB, and he's had quite the history connecting with tight ends, most notably with Gates, but also with guys like Ladarius Green, Randy McMichael and, most recently, Hunter Henry.

Doyle said he's been communicating back and forth with his new quarterback since his signing, and since the start of the team's virtual offseason workout program 2 1/2 weeks ago, he's seen first-hand what's made Rivers a Hall-of-Fame-caliber player.

"I love hearing him talk during the meetings, and the way he talks ball is really cool," Doyle said. "I see it the same way he does, I guess. I feel a little connection there already, and we'll just build off of that."

The challenge this offseason, of course, is the fact the players are currently all separated from one another as they adhere to stay-at-home measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So once Doyle and Rivers and the rest of the team are allowed to convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the first time, they'll have some on-field catching up to do.

"Whatever the world is or what we can do, we'll do and build that timing and connection," Doyle said. "It's been great to have him in meetings and getting to know him and talk to him."

Best Of Jack Doyle

See some of the best images of Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

84 tight end Jack Doyle
1 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
2 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
3 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
4 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
5 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
6 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

84 tight end Jack Doyle
7 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
8 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
9 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
10 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

MATT BOWEN/Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
11 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
12 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
13 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
14 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
15 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
16 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
17 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
18 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

MATT BOWEN/Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
19 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

MATT BOWEN/Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
20 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
21 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
22 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
23 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
24 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
25 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
26 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

84 tight end Jack Doyle
27 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
28 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
29 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
30 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
31 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
32 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts
84 tight end Jack Doyle
33 / 33

84 tight end Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

» An even bigger emphasis on running the ball? Bring it on, Doyle says: Last year the Colts' "run the damn ball" saying caught on quickly, and by year's end, the team ranked just outside the top-five in the league in rushing.

And now, with the entire offensive line back, as well as top running backs Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins — and most of the tight ends and wide receivers who are also key in freeing up blocks — it seems as if that offensive philosophy is here to stay in 2020.

But when the Colts traded up to select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor — a two-time Doak Walker Award winner — in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, that added even more firepower to the run game.

The two-time Pro Bowler Doyle is ready to play his part.

"I'm always ready to block," he said. "I love blocking."

Doyle said he's been getting hyped up in team meetings as they show big-time run plays from last season, knowing more is to come soon.

"It's fun to watch and see our offensive linemen, include Mo (Alie-Cox) in there and all the tight ends and don't forget about the receivers because they all block," Doyle said. "If we just keep that up we'll keep hitting those big runs."

Related Content

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role
news

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell on Wednesday spoke to local media members via video conference call. What did he have to say about his "taxing" rookie season, getting to 100-percent this offseason and what he sees his role being on offense in 2020?
Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN
news

Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts created some very intriguing storylines with their nine-man 2020 NFL Draft class, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who is most interested in the team's three-tiered approach at quarterback.
You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial
news

You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial

For years, we've all enjoyed ESPN's popular "This Is SportsCenter" commercials. Recently, a never-before-aired SC commercial starring former Indianapolis Colts star safety Bob Sanders was unearthed, and of course we have the full analysis right here.
NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'
news

NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'

NFL.com's Dan Parr has tabbed Indianapolis Colts rookies Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor as two of the top 2020 NFL rookies setup for early success in their careers.
Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role
news

Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to reporters via video conference call about a variety of topics. What were the top takeaways from the session about defensive end Kemoko Turay, offensive line depth, wide receiver Parris Campbell's role and more?
Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Top Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson In 'The Match: Champions For Charity'
news

Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Top Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson In 'The Match: Champions For Charity'

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and partner Tiger Woods defeated Manning's longtime rival, Tom Brady, and his partner, Phil Mickelson, one-up, in "The Match: Champions For Charity" golf event that raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.
Getting On The Radar
news

Getting On The Radar

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of college pro days across the country, Isaiah Rodgers had to get creative. And after running a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash in his "virtual pro day" video sent across the league, Rodgers saw his stock rise considerably, all the way to becoming a sixth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts.
REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday
news

REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is teaming up with Tiger Woods to take on longtime rival Tom Brady and his partner, Phil Mickelson, in "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday, with $10 million set to be donated to coronavirus relief efforts.
Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'
news

Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who guided the Boston Celtics to the NBA championship in 2008, recently spoke to the Indianapolis Colts team via video conference about his experiences both as a player and a coach.
Anthony Walker On New Defensive Pieces, Changing Numbers, Contract Year Hopes
news

Anthony Walker On New Defensive Pieces, Changing Numbers, Contract Year Hopes

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker today spoke to the local media via video conference call. What were his thoughts on the team's new defensive pieces, why he changed uniform numbers, his hopes heading into a contract year and more?
Ryan Kelly On Entering Final Year Of Rookie Deal, Getting Comfortable With Philip Rivers
news

Ryan Kelly On Entering Final Year Of Rookie Deal, Getting Comfortable With Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly today spoke to local reporters via video conference call. What did he have to say about entering the final year of his rookie contract, how even virtually the offense is trying to work through getting comfortable with new quarterback Philip Rivers, left tackle Anthony Castonzo's return and more?
Michael Pittman Jr. Has 'Realistic Chance' To Be NFL's Top Rookie Wide Receiver In 2020
news

Michael Pittman Jr. Has 'Realistic Chance' To Be NFL's Top Rookie Wide Receiver In 2020

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been selected as the team's breakout candidate by Bleacher Report, which believes the USC product has a shot to be the best rookie wide receiver of the 2020 NFL season.

Advertising