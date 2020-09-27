Jack Doyle Active For Colts Today Against Jets

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have their Pro Bowl tight end back in the fold.

Jack Doyle, who missed last week's Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, and was questionable heading into today's game against the New York Jets (0-2), is active and available for the Colts (1-1) in this Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Those who are inactive for the Colts today are quarterback Jacob Eason, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Ya-Sin (non-football illness) and linebacker Matthew Adams (ankle) had already been ruled out of today's game on Friday by head coach Frank Reich; Adams was then placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Doyle first appeared on the injury report Sept. 16, a few days after the team's Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars; he wouldn't be able to practice the entire week, and was ruled out of last Sunday's game against the Vikings, due to knee and ankle injuries.

Just listed with a knee injury this week, however, Doyle was able to advance from being a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, to a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday.

With Doyle out of the lineup last Sunday, the Colts turned to Mo Alie-Cox to play a much larger role within the offense, and he took full advantage of the opportunity, logging a single-game career high five receptions for 111 yards in Indy's 28-11 win.

"For Mo to come out – it's one thing for a player to come from where he did and maybe have five catches for 50 yards and we'd all be saying, 'That was a good game by Mo,'" Reich said on Wednesday. "But to go for 100-plus? That's a massive step and just does speak to Mo's talent, what we see and the upside going forward."

Doyle's return today, meanwhile, gives the Colts another sure blocker in the run game — and, of course, a dependable target for quarterback Philip Rivers in the passing game.