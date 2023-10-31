Roster Moves

Colts sign C Jack Anderson to 53-man roster from practice squad, release G Ike Boettger

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Oct 31, 2023 at 03:16 PM
IndianapolisThe Indianapolis Colts today signed center Jack Anderson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and released guard Ike Boettger.

Anderson, 6-4, 314 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 12, 2023. He participated in the New York Giants' 2023 offseason program and training camp. Anderson has played in 14 career games (three starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Giants (2022-23), Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22) and Buffalo Bills (2021). He was originally selected by the Bills in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech.

Boettger, 6-6, 313 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season after originally being signed to the team's practice squad on September 12, 2023. He has appeared in 36 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Buffalo Bills (2018-23) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018). Boettger has also started three postseason contests. He was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018, out of Iowa. His last name is pronounced BUTT-gur.

