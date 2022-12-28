Colts Place CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. On Injured Reserve, Sign CB Darrell Baker Jr. To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign CB David Vereen To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed cornerback David Vereen to the practice squad.

Baker Jr., 6-1, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 15 at Minnesota. Baker Jr. was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on September 13, 2022. He participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 29, 2022. Baker Jr. was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on August 24. He originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Baker Jr. played in 56 career games (26 starts) at Georgia Southern (2016-21) and compiled 121 tackles (80 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Rodgers Sr., 5-10, 176 pounds, has appeared in 45 career games (10 starts) in three seasons (2020-22) with Indianapolis and has compiled 88 tackles (67 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and two special teams stops. He has also totaled three punt returns for 25 yards (8.3 avg.) and 61 kickoff returns for 1,645 yards (27.0 avg.) and one touchdown. Rodgers Sr. was originally selected by the Colts in the sixth round (211th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.