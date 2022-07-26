Colts Sign WRs Isaiah Ford, John Hurst; Waive WR Kekoa Crawford, DT Caeveon Patton

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receivers Isaiah Ford and John Hurst and waived wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton.

Ford, 6-1, 201 pounds, played in 32 career games (three starts) in five seasons (2017-21) with the Miami Dolphins and compiled 63 receptions for 681 yards (10.8 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also registered one carry for 11 yards and one kickoff return for six yards. Ford was originally selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2021, he saw action in 13 games (two starts) and finished with 12 receptions for 161 yards (13.4 avg.) and two touchdowns. Ford also spent time on the team's practice squad.

Hurst, 6-1, 190 pounds, has spent time on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-21) and Los Angeles Chargers (2020). He was originally signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2020. Collegiately, Hurst played in 35 career games at West Georgia (2015-19) and totaled 77 receptions for 1,242 yards (16.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He was named to West Georgia's All-Decade Team of the 2010s and earned First Team All-Gulf South Conference recognition as a senior in 2019.

Crawford, 6-0, 192 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 45 games (18 starts) at California (2019-21) and Michigan (2016-17) and registered 96 receptions for 1,307 yards (13.6 avg.) and six touchdowns.