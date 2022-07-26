Colts Sign WRs Isaiah Ford, John Hurst; Waive WR Kekoa Crawford, DT Caeveon Patton

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday, one day before the team's first training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield. 

Jul 26, 2022 at 12:39 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (30)

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receivers Isaiah Ford and John Hurst and waived wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton.

Ford, 6-1, 201 pounds, played in 32 career games (three starts) in five seasons (2017-21) with the Miami Dolphins and compiled 63 receptions for 681 yards (10.8 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also registered one carry for 11 yards and one kickoff return for six yards. Ford was originally selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2021, he saw action in 13 games (two starts) and finished with 12 receptions for 161 yards (13.4 avg.) and two touchdowns. Ford also spent time on the team's practice squad.

Hurst, 6-1, 190 pounds, has spent time on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-21) and Los Angeles Chargers (2020). He was originally signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2020. Collegiately, Hurst played in 35 career games at West Georgia (2015-19) and totaled 77 receptions for 1,242 yards (16.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He was named to West Georgia's All-Decade Team of the 2010s and earned First Team All-Gulf South Conference recognition as a senior in 2019.

Crawford, 6-0, 192 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 45 games (18 starts) at California (2019-21) and Michigan (2016-17) and registered 96 receptions for 1,307 yards (13.6 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Patton, 6-1, 291 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on June 9, 2022. He participated in the Colts' 2021 veteran mini-camp and rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis. Collegiately, Patton played in 44 games at Texas State (2017-21) and compiled 179 tackles (70 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Related Content

news

Colts Place Four Players On PUP, One On NFI List Ahead Of Training Camp

The Colts on Sunday placed linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod and wide receiver Mike Strachan on the active/Physically Unable To Perform list and defensive tackle Eric Johnson II on the active/Non-Football Injury list.

news

Colts Claim DT Byron Cowart Off Waivers, Waive DE Scott Patchan

Cowart appeared in 19 games (14 starts) for the New England Patriots from 2019-2020.

news

Colts Sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Odenigbo has 10 1/2 sacks in 41 games with the Cardinals, Vikings and Browns in his four-year career.

news

Colts Sign DE Bryan Cox Jr., T Jason Spriggs; Waive DE Cullen Wick

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.

news

Colts Sign DT Caeveon Patton; Waive LB Jordan Glasgow, DT McKinley Williams III

Patton, 6-1, 291 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 veteran mini-camp and rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis.

news

Colts Sign RB Ty'Son Williams, Waive C Alex Mollette

Williams rushed for 185 yards on 33 carries for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

news

Colts Sign Quarterback Nick Foles

Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII and brings 10 years of starting experience to the Colts' quarterback room.

news

Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract

Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay, Waive RB Max Borghi

Lindsay, a 2018 Pro Bowler, has 2,799 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over four seasons with the Broncos, Dolphins and Texans.

news

Colts Sign Wide Receiver Alec Pierce To Contract

Pierce was the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Sign Safety Nick Cross To Contract

Cross was the 96th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Family Four Pack

Family Four Pack

Get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising