Daily Notebook

Presented by

Colts Daily Notebook: Frank Reich Optimistic On Braden Smith, T.Y. Hilton; T.J. Carrie Returns To Practice

Smith suffered an elbow injury in Week 9 against the Jets, while Hilton suffered a concussion in Week 8 against the Titans. 

Nov 10, 2021 at 04:59 PM
21_5_Things_Learned_1920x1080

Braden Smith did not participate in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but head coach Frank Reich said he's "optimistic" the Colts' right tackle will be okay ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Reich added he's also optimistic on the potential availability of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice as he goes through the concussion protocol.

Additionally, cornerback T.J. Carrie – who's on injured reserve – was designated to return to practice and participated on Wednesday. The Colts now have a three-week window in which Carrie can be activated.

"We'll evaluate him during the week," Reich said. "I think the plan right now is to get him two days of work this week, practice Wednesday and Friday and then see where he's at."

Wednesday's full practice report

Praise for Pryor

While Reich is optimistic Smith can play on Sunday, if he can't, the Colts have plenty of confidence in Matt Pryor, who started at right tackle in Weeks 5-7 and rotated in with Julién Davenport in Weeks 2-4. Pryor wasn't charged with allowing a sack in Weeks 5-7 or after stepping in for Smith in Week 9 – a span of 112 pass blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

The Colts acquired Pryor from the Eagles on roster cut-down day in August as part of a trade that swapped sixth and seventh-round picks with Philadelphia. Between his strong play and the emergence of Chris Reed on the interior, the Colts are pushing into the second half of the 2021 season confident in their offensive line depth.

"(Pryor's) great," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "Even just coming in here, he's just kind of a go-with-the-flow-type guy like, hey, whatever you need me to do, I'll do. He's been great. He's big as can be out there. He's a big dude. Big, strong, physical presence that can move some bodies in both the run game and in pass protection. He's been great filling in when needed and where needed. He's done an awesome job."

A kicking update

Michael Badgley has not missed on his four field goal and 17 PAT tries since joining the Colts when Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) landed on injured reserve after Week 5. Badgley's success has been important for the Colts, then, in allowing them to be patient with Blankenship as he works his way back to full strength.

"As far as (if it's Badgley's) job to lose, you have a guy who hasn't missed and why not ride it out? We really haven't had that full-blown discussion at this point," Reich said. "It really has been by in large part based on Rod is continuing to get back and get better, but we've been afforded the luxury of not having to push it because of how Badgley is kicking."

Related Content

news

Daily Notebook: Colts' Excitement Building Ahead Of First Primetime Game At Lucas Oil Stadium In 4 Years

The Colts last played at Lucas Oil Stadium in primetime back in 2017. That drought will end Thursday night when the Jets come to town for Thursday Night Football. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: T.Y. Hilton Out For Jets Game, Tyquan Lewis Out For Season With Knee Injury

Hilton suffered a concussion against the Titans on Sunday while Lewis was injured after intercepting a pass in the Colts' 34-31 overtime loss. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Focusing On Derrick Henry, Plus An Encouraging Injury Report Ahead Of Week 8 Game vs. Titans

Derrick Henry ran for 113 yards on 28 carries in Week 3 against the Colts, who are focusing on slowing him down on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Is Feeling 'Much Better' Ahead Of Rematch With Tennessee Titans

Carson Wentz started against the Titans in Week 3 while playing with two sprained ankles, but those injuries are behind him heading into Week 8. 
news

Daily Notebook: Dayo Odeyingbo Making Progress, Colts React To Julian Blackmon Injury

Odeyingbo began practicing on Wednesday, while the Colts are dealing with the blow of losing safety Julian Blackmon to a season-ending torn Achilles. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Quenton Nelson, Dayo Odeyingbo, Dezmon Patmon Return To Practice

Head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday also discussed the team's decision to waive quarterback Jacob Eason.
news

Daily Notebook: After 'Scary' Neck Injury, T.Y. Hilton Eager To Return To Game Action; Kwity Paye To Return Sunday

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton spoke to the media on Thursday, a day after he was designated to return from injured reserve after suffering a neck injury during training camp.
news

Daily Notebook: What T.Y. Hilton's Return To Practice Means To Colts

Hilton, who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2, now has a three-week window to be activated on to the active roster. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: How Defense Is Preparing For Lamar Jackson, Ravens' Offense

The Colts began preparing for the challenge of Baltimore's offense long before Week 5. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz, Frank Reich Finding Right Balance On Offense

Wentz was also a full participant in Thursday's practice, the first time he fully practiced since spraining both his ankles Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Daily Notebook: Colts Know From Experience What To Expect From Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett spent four seasons in Indianapolis before signing with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, and will start Sunday against his former team. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising