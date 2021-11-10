Colts Daily Notebook: Frank Reich Optimistic On Braden Smith, T.Y. Hilton; T.J. Carrie Returns To Practice

Praise for Pryor

While Reich is optimistic Smith can play on Sunday, if he can't, the Colts have plenty of confidence in Matt Pryor, who started at right tackle in Weeks 5-7 and rotated in with Julién Davenport in Weeks 2-4. Pryor wasn't charged with allowing a sack in Weeks 5-7 or after stepping in for Smith in Week 9 – a span of 112 pass blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

The Colts acquired Pryor from the Eagles on roster cut-down day in August as part of a trade that swapped sixth and seventh-round picks with Philadelphia. Between his strong play and the emergence of Chris Reed on the interior, the Colts are pushing into the second half of the 2021 season confident in their offensive line depth.

"(Pryor's) great," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "Even just coming in here, he's just kind of a go-with-the-flow-type guy like, hey, whatever you need me to do, I'll do. He's been great. He's big as can be out there. He's a big dude. Big, strong, physical presence that can move some bodies in both the run game and in pass protection. He's been great filling in when needed and where needed. He's done an awesome job."

A kicking update

Michael Badgley has not missed on his four field goal and 17 PAT tries since joining the Colts when Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) landed on injured reserve after Week 5. Badgley's success has been important for the Colts, then, in allowing them to be patient with Blankenship as he works his way back to full strength.