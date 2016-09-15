Injuries Taking Their Toll Throughout Colts Defense

Intro: Against Detroit, the Colts lost two more defensive starters. How much have the injuries hit the defense here in 2016?

Sep 15, 2016 at 09:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

DavisPagano.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – When the Colts huddled up for their final defensive possession in Sunday's season opener, there was no time for introductions.

But Robert Mathis confesses, he looked around at the jersey numbers and wasn't 100 percent sure who was joining him out there.

"I don't want to admit it, but I'm learning names as well," Mathis says of the current state of the defensive personnel in Indianapolis.

Ted Monachino's welcome to Indianapolis as the team's defensive coordinator has seen so much shifting throughout every level of the defense, particularly in the secondary

If you were to project a starting defensive lineup at the end of June's minicamp and compare that to now, the similarities are hardly abundant.

Mike Adams, D'Qwell Jackson, David Parry and Erik Walden are the only starters who haven't encountered the injury bug forcing them out of game action.

This past Sunday, Jackson found himself watching three of his fellow defenders leave the field on one drive.

"You just kept seeing bodies on the ground and you hoped and prayed it wasn't you going to be next," Jackson said of the injury toll on defense that took Patrick Robinson and T.J. Green with them in Week One.

"It's something that we're dealing with. We'll get through it. It's early in the season. We'll get some guys back here soon but in the meantime, we've got to go with the guys we have."

Take Wednesday's practice for instance.

The Colts were without their top two cornerbacks, their top two pass rushers and two of their top three safeties. Just to have a functional practice, the Colts had to add two defensive backs to the practice squad on Tuesday night.

An even greater onus has fallen on the steady shoulders of safety Mike Adams.

Back on that final drive against Detroit, Adams had five defensive backs join him in the dime package:

  • CB-Antonio Cromartie: Signed on August 22
  • CB-Darryl Morris: Claimed on September 5
  • CB-Rashaan Melvin: Signed on September 7
  • S-Matthias Farley: Claimed on September 4, who was also playing his first NFL snaps
  • S-Winston Guy: A special teamer, who played two total defensive snaps last season in Indy

For Adams, it was a traffic cop on the final day of school trying to restore some order.

"I just grabbed guys, 'Hey, you stay on the tight end. I'm going to go back. Matter of fact, you go on the post and I'm going to go on the tight end.'

"I just tried to direct traffic that way and try to make it as easy as possible."

If there's good news for the Colts, it's that the health on defense does not include any long-term causalities.

Vontae Davis should be back fairly soon.

Clayton Geathers has returned to practice.

Kendall Langford is nearing full strength after playing just 22 snaps in Week One.

Henry Anderson's 2016 debut is also nearing.

The day will come when this defense looks like the unit envisioned at the start of the summer.

For now it's being duct taped together. But the "e" word isn't going to creep into the lingo of the leader at the back end.

"You are wasting time making excuses, because this is the NFL," Adams says. "The guys that came in, they are getting paid to do a job. Obviously, they are capable and they are here because they are capable, so we expect them to step up when it's time. That's how I got my shot. When I was a young pup, someone got hurt and I stepped in. No one made excuses for me and said, 'It's okay. He's a rookie. He didn't know. That's why he didn't make that tackle.'

"We are not going to do that. We are not going to play that game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Shane Steichen Has Been Obsessed With Football From A Young Age. Just Ask His High School Coach, Chris Jones, And His High School Wide Receiver, Austin Collie.

Shane Steichen quarterbacked Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado, Calif., where he teamed up with future Colts wide receiver Austin Collie.

news

For Shane Steichen, There Are 'Endless' Ways To Dress Up Plays – Including Jalen Hurts' Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Colts In 2022

Steichen's creativity and flexibility shined when the Eagles came to Indianapolis in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

news

Shane Steichen Explains What He Looks For In Young Quarterbacks, And What His Advice To Justin Herbert Was In 2020

Justin Herbert set an NFL rookie record with 31 passing touchdowns in 2020, when Shane Steichen was his offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Detail How Colts' Coaching Search Landed On Shane Steichen

After an exhaustive, deliberate process, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard were in agreement: Shane Steichen was the top candidate for the team's head coaching position.

news

Shane Steichen Will Be Colts Offense's Playcaller, Describes Offensive Philosophy In Introductory Press Conference

Steichen called plays for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

news

Philip Rivers, Norv Turner Praise Shane Steichen, Colts Pairing: 'The Colts Got A Heck Of A Coach And Person'

Rivers and Steichen worked together with the Chargers, while Turner gave Steichen his first opportunity in the NFL.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen Introductory Press Conference @ 12:15 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live

news

Shane Steichen's Coaching Resume: From Philip Rivers, Chargers To Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Shane Steichen brings 12 years of coaching experience to the Colts as the team's new head coach.

news

5 Things To Know About New Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

The Colts on Tuesday named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen head coach. Here's what you need to know about the new head coach in Indianapolis.

news

Colts Name Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach

Steichen spent 2022 as the offensive coordinator and play caller for the NFC champion Eagles, who finished the regular season third in scoring (28.1 points per game).

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 13, Post-Super Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL offseason officially underway after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising