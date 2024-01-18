After much negotiation, it was confirmed on Thursday that Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine. Prior to the announcement, 2024 was the last year the Combine was scheduled to be in Indianapolis.

Several local companies such as Visit Indy, the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, the City of Indianapolis, IU Health, the Indiana Sports Corp and the Indianapolis Colts spearheaded the pitch to keep the Combine in town for the 37th year.

"Indianapolis has a storied history with the NFL Combine, so we are thrilled to continue partnering with Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Colts and our local partners for the event in 2025," executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O'Reilly said. "The city has continued to innovate and help us evolve both the setup for the football evaluation process as well as growing in-person experience for football fans in the region and across the country."