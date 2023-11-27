Coach of the Week

Indianapolis Lutheran's Dave Pasch Named 2023 Season's Final 'Coach of the Week'

Dave Pasch of Indianapolis Lutheran High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.

Nov 27, 2023 at 03:33 PM




The No. 1 Saints captured the school's third straight Class 1A state championship with 35-28 win over No. 2 Adams Central. Lutheran now has won 43 straight games and 17 straight postseason tournament wins. The 43-game winning streak is the fourth longest in Indiana high school football history.

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions this week:

2A:  Kyle Lindsay – Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers

3A:  Rob Doyle – Bishop Chatard

4A:  Jake Meiners – East Central 

5A:  Kurt Tippman – Ft. Wayne Snider

6A:  Russ Mann – Ben Davis

This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree. 

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

