Indianapolis Lutheran's Dave Pasch Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 11

Dave Pasch of Indianapolis Lutheran High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Pasch's top-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran Saints (15-0) won their second consecutive Class 1A state championship as they defeated previously undefeated and second-ranked Adams Central 30-13 on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win also completed the Saints second straight undefeated 15-0 season.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 11:
Class 2A: Mike Goebel, Evansville Mater Dei
Class 3A: Rob Doyle, Bishop Chatard
Class 4A: Jake Meiners, East Central
Class 5A: Bill Marshall, Valparaiso
Class 6A: Eric Moore, Center Grove
This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.