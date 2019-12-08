How To Watch

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Colts @ Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 8th, 2019 (Week 14).

Dec 08, 2019 at 08:00 AM
MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 14. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Raymond James Stadium.

The contest will mark the 14th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Colts holding an 8-5 advantage. In the last matchup between the teams on Nov. 29, 2015, Indianapolis won 25-12.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes
  • Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

Watch pre-game warmups live on the field at Raymond James Stadium at 12:20 p.m. ET on the following:

