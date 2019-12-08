How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Colts @ Buccaneers

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 14. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Raymond James Stadium.

The contest will mark the 14th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Colts holding an 8-5 advantage. In the last matchup between the teams on Nov. 29, 2015, Indianapolis won 25-12.