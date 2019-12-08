How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Colts @ Buccaneers

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 14. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Raymond James Stadium.
The contest will mark the 14th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Colts holding an 8-5 advantage. In the last matchup between the teams on Nov. 29, 2015, Indianapolis won 25-12.
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes
- Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:
- Yahoo! Sports mobile browser or app
- Colts official app for iOS devices
- Colts.com mobile website for iOS Devices (Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Jim Sorgi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Indianapolis on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app (List of Colts affiliated radio stations)
- Outside of Indianapolis? You can listen to the Colts game with a TuneIn Premium subscription. Start a free trial.
PRE-GAME COVERAGE
Watch pre-game warmups live on the field at Raymond James Stadium at 12:20 p.m. ET on the following:
- Colts Facebook
- Colts mobile app
- Colts.com