Indianapolis Colts 2019 Prospectus: Defense

» One of the biggest needs the Colts wanted to address this offseason was their pass rush, particularly off the edge. While the Indy defense certainly didn't struggle in this area in 2018 — their 38.0 sacks as a group ranked tied for 19th in the NFL — there were times throughout the season in which a lack of pass rush, or even a hint of constant pressure, was lacking, allowing opposing quarterbacks to buy more time and make plays down the field. According to Pro Football Focus , the Colts' average pass rush pressure rate throughout 2018 was about six percent, which was the eighth-worst figure in the league. To help in this area, the Colts this offseason added some major firepower by signing free agent pass rusher Justin Houston, who brings his 78.5 career sacks with him to Indy. The team also selected TCU's Ben Banogu in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft; Banogu could make an immediate impact as a pass rusher as well as at linebacker.

» The Colts' defense, particularly up front, was among the more penalized units in the NFL in 2018. The team was called for 12 offsides penalties, the third most in the league, as well as seven neutral zone infraction penalties, the eighth most. These flags in some cases can very much affect the outcome of a game, which could've certainly been the case Week 3 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, when Colts defenders were called for eight penalties in all, and five in the fourth quarter alone. The Eagles would go on to escape with a 20-16 victory. "I think Andrew (Luck) said it best: we had to learn how not to lose," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said after the season. "More games are lost than won in this league. Just watch every week. Turnovers, penalties — little things get you beat in this league and we had to learn to get better at that and not do it."