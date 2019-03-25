Indianapolis Colts 2019 Mock Draft Monday: March 25

Analysis: "The Colts continue to build up their defensive line with a big nose tackle to go with Denico Autry. Lawrence recorded 37 tackles with 7.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks and three passes broken up in 2018. He totaled 34 tackles with 2.5 sacks in 2017. While Lawrence's numbers were down in 2017 over his freshman season, he helped create a lot of sacks for those around him. Team sources who did advance work on the 2019 prospects said Lawrence wasn't the same player as a sophomore, and they theorize he was playing with an injury that was not disclosed. As a junior, Lawrence was better than he was in 2017, but still not what he was as a freshman. He also hurt himself with a positive test that led to him being suspended for the playoff games against Notre Dame and Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 342-pounder was a tremendous freshman to help Clemson win the 2016 season's National Championship. NFL sources were raving about Lawrence in the 2017 preseason, as he was impossible to ignore in 2016. Lawrence was an All-Freshman selection all over the nation, plus was named the ACC Rookie of the Year. He totaled 63 tackles with 9.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and a pass batted for 2016. One national scout for an NFC team told me that they thought Lawrence was among the two most disruptive defensive linemen that season - along with Alabama's Jonathan Allen."