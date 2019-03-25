Indianapolis Colts 2019 Mock Draft Monday: March 25

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 26-overall pick in April's 2019 NFL Draft. Here's your latest weekly compilation taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis:
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Selection: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Previous selections: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson; Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama; D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss; Devin Bush, LB, Michigan; Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State; Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Analysis: "The Colts continue to build up their defensive line with a big nose tackle to go with Denico Autry. Lawrence recorded 37 tackles with 7.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks and three passes broken up in 2018. He totaled 34 tackles with 2.5 sacks in 2017. While Lawrence's numbers were down in 2017 over his freshman season, he helped create a lot of sacks for those around him. Team sources who did advance work on the 2019 prospects said Lawrence wasn't the same player as a sophomore, and they theorize he was playing with an injury that was not disclosed. As a junior, Lawrence was better than he was in 2017, but still not what he was as a freshman. He also hurt himself with a positive test that led to him being suspended for the playoff games against Notre Dame and Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 342-pounder was a tremendous freshman to help Clemson win the 2016 season's National Championship. NFL sources were raving about Lawrence in the 2017 preseason, as he was impossible to ignore in 2016. Lawrence was an All-Freshman selection all over the nation, plus was named the ACC Rookie of the Year. He totaled 63 tackles with 9.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and a pass batted for 2016. One national scout for an NFC team told me that they thought Lawrence was among the two most disruptive defensive linemen that season - along with Alabama's Jonathan Allen."
Expert: Dan Kadar, SB Nation
Selection: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Previous selections: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia; Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple; D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss; Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State; Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma; Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson; Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Analysis: "The Colts added Justin Houston, so they may not look for a pass rusher here unless one of the top players slips. Instead, they could add talent to the secondary with Murphy. He only played two seasons at Washington, but he has excellent instincts and toughness for the position."
Note: Kadar most recently conducted a two-round Mock Draft. In the second round, he had the Colts selecting Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State (No. 34 overall) and N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State (No. 59 overall).
Expert: Matt Miller, Bleacher Report
Selection: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
Previous selections: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson; N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "The fall of Jeffery Simmons due to a torn ACL suffered in pre-combine workouts is bad news for the player but great news for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who can now land a top-five player at a discount. Simmons has some of the best tape in the draft class. He's powerful, fast, impactful and a master of penetrating the B-gap to get to the quarterback. Simmons could be considered a value pick if the Colts are confident in his ability to work back from injury—and if he's passed their character vetting after he punched a woman in March 2016. With Simmons, Justin Houston and last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard, the Colts would have a defensive front seven that scares opposing offenses."
Note: Trapasso most recently conducted a three-round Mock Draft. In the second round, he had the Colts selecting N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State (No. 34 overall) and Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State (No. 59 overall). In the third round, he had the Colts selecting Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic.
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Selection: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Previous selections: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame; Byron Murphy, CB, Washington; Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware; N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State; Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia; Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Analysis: "Brown is a "big" slot receiver who played alongside D.K. Metcalf in college. Tough after the catch, Brown has big-play ability and will give Andrew Luck another weapon."
Note: Wilson most recently conducted a two-round Mock Draft. In the second round, he had the Colts selecting Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia (No. 34 overall) and Taylor Rapp, S, Washington (No. 59 overall). On Baker: "Baker is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker." On Rapp: "Rapp can play anywhere on the field and that versatility will make him an integral part of Matt Eberflus' secondary from the moment he's drafted."
Expert: DraftTek.com
Selection: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Previous selections: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech; Brian Burns, DE, Florida State; Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech; Brian Burns, DE, Florida State; Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State; J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford; Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Analysis: None.
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 22 (link)
Selection: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Previous selections: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State; A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss; Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky; Byron Murphy, CB, Washington; A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss; Byron Murphy, CB, Washington; Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Analysis: "Back-to-back members of Clemson's epic defensive line late in the first. Lawrence looks like a 3-4 nose but has insane explosiveness for his size and a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves."
Note: Trapasso most recently conducted a seven-round Mock Draft. In the second round, he had the Colts selecting Taylor Rapp, S, Washington (No. 34 overall) and Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State (No. 59 overall). In the third round, he had the Colts selecting Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston. Fourth round: Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn, and Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State. Fifth round: Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State. Sixth round: Gerri Green, DE, Mississippi State. Seventh round: Tyler Roemer, T, San Diego State.
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)
Selection: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Previous selections: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Analysis: "Last season, general manager Chris Ballard added a big, strong offensive lineman in Quenton Nelson with his first-round pick. This year, he adds a big, strong guy on the defensive side with Lawrence."
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Selection: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Previous selections: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech; D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Analysis: "The Colts were 20th in pass defense efficiency last year. Both their pass rush and secondary were responsible for this, so Indianapolis can take a big step toward correcting this problem by obtaining the top cornerback in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2019 corner class is one of the weakest I've ever seen at the position, but DeAndre Baker is a decent value at No. 26 overall. Baker had a terrific 2017 campaign, showing great athleticism. He was great last season as well, especially against LSU."
Expert: Nick Klopsis, Newsday
Selection: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Previous selections: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson; Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State
Analysis: "The Colts could use someone who can provide pressure up the middle. Jerry Tillery is a powerful, bull-rushing three-technique who had seven sacks in 2018, including four against Stanford."
Expert: Josh Norris, Rotoworld
Selection: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Analysis: "Another Ballard homerun. It is clear Ballard weighs in athletic profiles in his evaluations. Tillery, in the 84th percentile, is an outstanding athlete with great bend and flexibility along the interior. He's fantastic. "
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)
Selection: Jonathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Previous selections: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia; N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "Abrams is the enforcer the Colts need to complement ballhawk Malik Hooker. The Mississippi State star is an exceptional run defender with the toughness and power to patrol the middle of the field."
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)
Selection: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Previous selections: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State; Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame; Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan (traded up to No. 21 overall); Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame; Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State; Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State; Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
Analysis: "The Colts already have a burner in T.Y. Hilton, but Andrew Luck could use a big-bodied pass-catcher to move the chains and take pressure off the rest of the offense. Harry's massive frame and impressive athleticism makes him an effective chain-mover, and a terror after the catch, as well as in the red zone."
Note: Easterling most recently conducted a four-round Mock Draft. In the second round, he had the Colts selecting Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame (No. 34 overall) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida (No. 59 overall). In the third round, he had the Colts selecting Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa. Fourth round: Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan, and Gary Johnson, LB, Texas.
Expert: Charles Davis, NFL.com
Selection: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
Analysis: "A scary combination of size, speed and production when healthy. With WR T.Y. Hilton and TE Eric Ebron occupying attention from defenses, there will be ample opportunities for Metcalf to bully secondaries."
Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire
Selection: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
Previous selections: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson; N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "The Colts have Jabaal Sheard through the 2019 season for a good price, but there is a clear and desperate need for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to give Sheard a reliable pass-rushing bookend. Burns put up 48 total pressures and 32 stops for the Seminoles last season, and his speed around the edge would be quite valuable in Eberflus' four-man and hybrid fronts."
Expert: Vinny Iyer, Sporting News
Selection: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Previous selections: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia; N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "The Colts can think about best player available here to add beef to their defensive front under Matt Eberflus. Lawrence is a textbook inside run-stuffer with ideal size (6-4, 342 pounds)."
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Selection: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Previous selections: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Analysis: "Dependable, hard-hitting defender who has excellent play-recognition skills and the versatility to line up at multiple spots in the secondary."
Expert: Nate Davis, USA TODAY
Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)
Selection: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Previous selections: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
Analysis: "Can't ever have enough speed or cover guys on your roster, and corner is an area where Indianapolis can improve even with Pierre Desir returning to the fold."
Expert: R.J. White, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 13 (link) [NOTE: R.J. White has the Colts acquiring the No. 21-overall pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the No. 26- and No. 89-overall selections]
Selection: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Previous selections: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss; Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson; D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss; Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Analysis: "I had the Colts trading up to this spot in my last mock to take D.K. Metcalf, but he's gone here and Indy signed Devin Funchess anyway. But they still need talent at cornerback, and with all of them still on the board but teams like the Eagles and Raiders ahead of them, the Colts leap for the highest upside at the position in Williams, once thought to be a top-10 lock."
Expert: Kalyn Kahler, MMQB
Date of mock draft: March 12 (link)
Selection: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Previous selections: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Analysis: "Several scouts have mentioned Rapp as an underrated prospect; his play speed and versatility would be a great addition to Matt Eberflus's young defense."
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: March 11 (link; The Athletic subscription required)
Selection: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Previous selections: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia; Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Analysis: "If a cornerback is shorter and slower than ideal, he needs top-tier instincts, ball skills and technique to mask his lack of elite physical traits – and Murphy does. His football IQ and competitiveness pop off the screen, projecting best in a zone-heavy scheme like what Matt Eberflus likes to do in Indianapolis."
Expert: Joe Marino, The Draft Network
Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)
Selection: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
Previous selections: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
Analysis: "Racking up 50.5 tackles for loss and 27 sacks across the last three season at Clemson, Ferrell was one of college football's most prolific EDGE rushers. He has prototypical size, excellent play strength, length and the technical refinement needed to be an impact rusher in the NFL. General manager Chris Ballard has indicated adding pass rush would be a priority this offseason and Ferrell fits perfectly."
Expert: Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)
Selection: Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
Previous selection: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Analysis: "Layne may not be a first-round prospect for everyone, but his length and feel for zone coverages make him an excellent fit for the Colts' defensive scheme. He graded at an impressive 89.5 in coverage last season."
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)
Selection: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
Previous selections: Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State
Analysis: "Lawrence's quickness and size gives the Colts a stout force in the middle."
Expert: Jake Arthur, Colts.com
Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)
Selection: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
Analysis: "Chris Ballard said this offseason that pass rush will always be a cornerstone for the Colts. They finished 19th in the league with 38 sacks last season, and they were unable to pressure Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes consistently enough when they were eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Logic says the Colts will certainly continue to address that area.The Colts invested in Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis in last year's draft, and Ferrell would give them an outstanding trio of young pass rushers. He constantly finds himself in the opponent's backfield, and his blend of quickness, power and pass-rush moves should make him available to play immediately."
Expert: John Clayton, The Washington Post
Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)
Selection: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
Analysis: "Adding a pass rusher is among the many things the Colts need to accomplish this offseason. Ferguson looked good in the Senior Bowl and could fit on the Colts' defensive line."
Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN
Date of mock draft: March 6 (link; ESPN Insider access required)
Selection: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Previous selections: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson; Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Analysis: "With a pretty good group of safeties out there on the free-agent market, the Colts could opt to address their need there. But with Matt Eberflus' 4-3 featuring under Cover 2 and Tampa 2 components, Indy will be looking for speed and versatility. Rapp checks those boxes."
Expert: The Athletic Beat Writers
Date of mock draft: March 6 (link; The Athletic subscription required)
Selection: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Analysis: "Indianapolis is very thin in the secondary. GM Chris Ballard said at the scouting combine that defensive back depth is among his greatest concerns. After the Colts beefed up the offensive and defensive fronts in the 2018 draft, it is perhaps time to address the back end of the defense with a corner who possesses ball skills. — Stephen Holder
Dane's Take: Schematically, this pairing fits like a glove. Baker has the fluidity and quickness to play in a man scheme, but his instincts fit best in a Cover-2 or zone-heavy defense. He has the innate ability to diagnose routes and put himself in position to make plays on the football. Baker also has the toughness to hold his own as a run defender. The Colts and Baker are a great match."
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)
Selection: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Previous selections: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Analysis: "The only question about Harry was his speed and he alleviated those concerns at the combine (4.53 40)."
Expert: Forrest N. Long, The Huddle Report
Date of mock draft: March 3 (link)
Selection: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
Analysis: "The Colts could take a OL if one falls to them at twenty six, but I have most of the top OL gone by this point, so the Colts need to address getting defensive line help."
Expert: Peter Schrager, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 28 (link)
Selection: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
Analysis: "Jacobs ranked 144th in the nation in 2018 with 640 rushing yards, though a limited college workload means he still has plenty of tread on his tires. A groin ailment might keep him from completely showing his wares in Indy, but it's a safe bet Alabama's pro day will draw an NFL decision-maker or 32. He has all the measurables pro teams covet, can return kicks and comes in with a great reputation as a teammate."
Expert: Charley Casserly, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)
Selection: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
Analysis: "Versatile defensive lineman who fits the athletic mold that Indy wants."
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Date of mock draft: Feb. 18 (link; ESPN Insider access required)
Selection: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Previous selections: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Analysis: "GM Chris Ballard had one of the league's best draft classes in 2018, and the Colts made a surprising run to the playoffs. They'll have this pick and the No. 34 overall pick from the Jets to continue to upgrade. Brown (6-1, 225) could be an effective No. 2 receiver next to T.Y. Hilton as Indianapolis tries to get better weapons around Andrew Luck. Brown had 2,572 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over the past two seasons, and he's the second Ole Miss wideout off the board in my projection, after D.K. Metcalf to Buffalo at No. 9."
Expert: Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 12 (link)
Selection: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "Another playmaker to help Andrew Luck, Harry is physical and will nicely complement T.Y. Hilton."
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)
Selection: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Analysis: "Talent-wise, Simmons is a top-10 player in this class. The video of him punching a girl in high school could have teams taking him off their board altogether though."