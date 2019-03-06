2019 Colts.com Mock Draft 1.0 : Post-Combine Edition

The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is finished, and the Draft is just 50 days away. That means we are now entering peak mock draft season, so it's only fitting that Colts.com puts out our own.
This is the first of at least a few mock drafts that we will produce, placed along important events within the NFL offseason timeline.
Currently, we are less than a week removed from the Combine with less than a week before free agents can begin negotiating contracts with different teams. There is a ton of moving and shaking to be done over the next few weeks.
Without further ado, here is the 2019 Colts.com Mock Draft 1.0. Enjoy!
1. Arizona Cardinals
Pick: Kyler Murray | Quarterback | Oklahoma
I'm not ignoring the smoke on this one. While it seems strange to trade up and draft a quarterback in the top 10 one year (Arizona traded up from No. 15 to No. 10 to take Josh Rosen in 2018) and then move on from him with a totally different player from the same position the following year, there's a lot of really smart people who say this holds water.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Pick: Nick Bosa | Edge Defender | Ohio State
Not needing a quarterback, the 49ers are in perfect position here. They can either get the top pass rusher in the draft — which also happens to be a big need — or they can field offers for teams desperate to trade up.
3. New York Jets
Pick: Josh Allen | Edge Defender | Kentucky
Allen is a versatile player capable of doing the duties of both an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher. The Jets could use both options, but his abilities as a pass rusher are what primarily attracts people to Allen as a prospect.
4. Oakland Raiders
Pick: Quinnen Williams | Defensive Tackle | Alabama
The Raiders could go any number of directions here, so it's time to thump that "best player available" button with the first of their three first-round selections. Williams and Maurice Hurst is a mean interior defensive line tandem to put on the field.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick: Devin White | Linebacker | LSU
This feels like a really good trade spot. Tampa has a lot of holes to fill, and there could be a team that wants to hop the Giants, who may be looking for a quarterback. For the sake of making a pick, there is a lot of parallels being drawn between White and the Buccaneers right now.
6. New York Giants
Pick: Dwayne Haskins | Quarterback | Ohio State
The Giants' loyalty to Eli Manning has me questioning if they'll finally invest a first-round pick in a quarterback. You'd have to think it will happen at some point, and there's no better time than this scenario. Haskins, having started just one season at Ohio State, gets to learn behind one of the league's most accomplished signal-callers.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick: D.K. Metcalf | Wide Receiver | Ole Miss
The Jaguars still have plenty of firepower on defense and need weapons on offense. Multiple reports say the Jaguars are expected to sign quarterback Nick Foles when free agency begins, which eliminates that need. Here, Foles gets a big-time receiver prospect in Metcalf, who blew up the Combine and had people comparing him to Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones.
8. Detroit Lions
Pick: Rashan Gary | Defensive Line | Michigan
Featuring Ezekiel Ansah, the pass rush in Detroit has felt like a one-man show for quite some time now, but he has struggled to stay on the field because of injury. He's also a free agent this year. Gary, a University of Michigan product, would bring a hellacious impact to Matt Patricia and Paul Pasqualoni's defense.
9. Buffalo Bills
Pick: Jonah Williams | Offensive Line | Alabama
Some see Williams as the tackle that he's been collegiately, or that he'll kick inside to guard. Whatever Buffalo sees him as, they could use his services badly. They invested in quarterback Josh Allen in the first round last year, so they'll need to both protect him and give him weapons.
10. Denver Broncos
Pick: Greedy Williams | Cornerback | LSU
The secondary in Denver is one with questions: Chris Harris Jr. is aging, and Tramaine Brock and Bradley Roby are free agents. Here, the Broncos get a speedy corner with tons of athleticism and coverage ability.
11. Cincinnati Bengals
Pick: Jawaan Taylor | Offensive Tackle | Florida
The Bengals still have plenty of talent, but they need to get back on the map. Their defensive front is solid, but the offensive one is not. Here, they get a tackle who they can throw into the lineup right away.
12. Green Bay Packers
Pick: Brian Burns | Edge Defender | Florida State
Burns has an excellent Combine in that he added the weight that most people wanted to see, and he showed great speed with the extra bulk. The Packers need help on the edge, especially with Clay Matthews hitting free agency and some suggesting that the Packers could part ways with Nick Perry.
13. Miami Dolphins
Pick: Drew Lock | Quarterback | Missouri
A question mark has hung over Miami's quarterback situation for a couple years now, and here they get a prospect who has the potential to be their new long-term starter. Lock has a strong arm with lots of overall arm talent that may remind them of a younger version of their former quarterback, Jay Cutler.
14. Atlanta Falcons
Pick: Ed Oliver | Defensive Tackle | Houston
The Falcons slapped defensive tackle Grady Jarrett with the franchise tag while they can continue working on a long-term deal. Adding Oliver next to him would give Atlanta and unbelievable defensive interior.
15. Washington Redskins
Pick: Montez Sweat | Edge Defender | Mississippi State
With Preston Smith testing free agency, Washington needs more assistance at pass rush. Sweat put on a show at the Combine with a good field workout and a defensive line-record 4.41-second 40-yard dash.
16. Carolina Panthers
Pick: Andre Dillard | Offensive Tackle | Washington State
Like the Colts did with building a wall around Andrew Luck following his old injuries, the Panthers ought to do the same with Cam Newton. Dillard is generating some buzz as a pass protector and would be a big addition to Carolina's offensive front.
17. Cleveland Browns
Pick: Christian Wilkins | Defensive Tackle | Clemson
Here, the Browns add a big-time defensive line prospect to a group that already features some young talent. At over 300 pounds, Wilkins gets into the backfield to the quarterback just as well as he does with harassing running backs.
18. Minnesota Vikings
Pick: Cody Ford | Offensive Line | Oklahoma
Minnesota has needed help on the line for what seems like forever. With their investment in quarterback Kirk Cousins last year, the Vikings need to make sure he is given the time necessary to be effective. Also, who doesn't want to see huge lanes opened up for Dalvin Cook? Ford could be plugged in at either guard or tackle.
19. Tennessee Titans
Pick: T.J. Hockenson | Tight End | Iowa
At 34 years old, it's time to start thinking about life after Delanie Walker for the Titans. Hockenson would be a perfect replacement, bringing a dependable blend of blocking and pass-catching ability.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick: Deandre Baker | Cornerback | Georgia
The Steelers still need help at corner, and Baker might be the best one in the draft. Current Steelers starters Joe Haden will be 30 when the season starts, and Coty Sensabaugh is set to become a free agent.
21. Seattle Seahawks
Pick: Nasir Adderley | Safety | Delaware
If Earl Thomas does indeed sign elsewhere, then Seattle will have to do something to try and replace him. Adderley doesn't bring the thumping ability that Thomas does, but he does have a nose for the football as a roaming free safety.
22. Baltimore Ravens
Pick: N'Keal Harry | Wide Receiver | Arizona State
The Ravens fully committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson by agreeing to trade Joe Flacco to the Broncos. Baltimore's ground game is solid, but they definitely need more weapons in the passing game. Harry is a big target with sure hands who is determined after the catch.
23. Houston Texans
Pick: Garrett Bradbury | Offensive Line | NC State
The Texans' pass protection was anything but effective in 2018. In fact, the Colts sacked quarterback Deshaun Watson 15 times in three matchups. Bradbury might be the best interior offensive lineman in this draft and would provide an immediate upgrade whether he plays guard or center.
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
Pick: A.J. Brown | Wide Receiver | Ole Miss
The Raiders have very little at the wide receiver position, and their top pass-catching option, tight end Jared Cook, is a free agent. Brown's game meshes well with quarterback Derek Carr's as well as Jon Gruden's background in the West Coast offense. Brown is a tough chain-mover who never stops moving with the ball in his hands.
25. Philadelphia Eagles
Pick: Byron Murphy | Cornerback | Washington
The Eagles already needed help, but with Ronald Darby set to become a free agent, they will need to add to their group of corners. Murphy is a competitive corner who stays in the receiver's hip pocket.
26. Indianapolis Colts
Pick: Clelin Ferrell | Edge Defender | Clemson
Chris Ballard said this offseason that pass rush will always be a cornerstone for the Colts. They finished 19th in the league with 38 sacks last season, and they were unable to pressure Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes consistently enough when they were eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Logic says the Colts will certainly continue to address that area.
The Colts invested in Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis in last year's draft, and Ferrell would give them an outstanding trio of young pass rushers. He constantly finds himself in the opponent's backfield, and his blend of quickness, power and pass-rush moves should make him available to play immediately.
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
Pick: Jaylon Ferguson | Edge Defender | Louisiana Tech
The NCAA's all-time leader in sacks (45) is obviously highly productive. In the NFL, he may be more of a well-rounded edge defender who plays both the run and pass. He'd be a nice counterpart to Arden Key and adding him would be a great move after adding Williams earlier in this mock.
28. Los Angeles Chargers
Pick: Jerry Tillery | Defensive Tackle | Notre Dame
Tillery would be an excellent piece to add to a Chargers defensive line featuring Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the ends — talk about a relentless pass rush. While they still have the elder statesman, Philip Rivers, the Chargers can continue to make a run by investing in their lines.
29. Kansas City Chiefs
Pick: Amani Oruwariye | Cornerback | Penn State
Oruwariye would bring a nice blend of length, speed and ball skills to a Chiefs defense that needs it. Knowing they have MVP Patrick Mahomes on offense, they can try and balance things out on defense.
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)
Pick: Noah Fant | Tight End | Iowa
Fant is arguably the best pass-catching option at tight end in this draft. He can line up anywhere in the formation and get open for Aaron Rodgers.
31. Los Angeles Rams
Pick: Devin Bush | Linebacker | Michigan
The Rams could use more speed, toughness and attitude on defense, and Bush would bring just that for Wade Phillips' defense. The Rams recently let go of linebacker Mark Barron, so they need help at the position.
32. New England Patriots
Pick: Daniel Jones | Quarterback | Duke
I mean, Tom Brady is retiring at some point before we're all extinct, right?
Notable Players Remaining:
You don't realize just how many players are projected to go in the first round until you do a mock draft and find how many players you left out. My initial list was about 20 players I didn't include in the first round that you often see in mock drafts, but here is the list filtered down to 10.
- Johnathan Abram | Safety | Mississippi State
- Marquise "Hollywood" Brown | Wide Receiver | Oklahoma
- Josh Jacobs | Running Back | Alabama
- Dexter Lawrence | Defensive Tackle | Clemson
- Chris Lindstrom | Offensive Line | Boston College
- Trayvon Mullen | Cornerback | Clemson
- Jachai Polite | Edge Defender | Florida
- Taylor Rapp | Safety | Washington
- Jeffery Simmons | Defensive Tackle | Mississippi State
- Irv Smith Jr. | Tight End | Alabama