2019 Colts.com Mock Draft 1.0 : Post-Combine Edition

Standing right in between the end of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and the beginning of free agency, Colts.com brings you our first NFL mock draft of the year.

Mar 06, 2019 at 03:24 PM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

102718_kyler-murray-throw-ap
Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is finished, and the Draft is just 50 days away. That means we are now entering peak mock draft season, so it's only fitting that Colts.com puts out our own.

This is the first of at least a few mock drafts that we will produce, placed along important events within the NFL offseason timeline.

Currently, we are less than a week removed from the Combine with less than a week before free agents can begin negotiating contracts with different teams. There is a ton of moving and shaking to be done over the next few weeks.

Without further ado, here is the 2019 Colts.com Mock Draft 1.0. Enjoy!

1. Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Kyler Murray | Quarterback | Oklahoma

I'm not ignoring the smoke on this one. While it seems strange to trade up and draft a quarterback in the top 10 one year (Arizona traded up from No. 15 to No. 10 to take Josh Rosen in 2018) and then move on from him with a totally different player from the same position the following year, there's a lot of really smart people who say this holds water.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Pick: Nick Bosa | Edge Defender | Ohio State

Not needing a quarterback, the 49ers are in perfect position here. They can either get the top pass rusher in the draft — which also happens to be a big need — or they can field offers for teams desperate to trade up.

3. New York Jets

Pick: Josh Allen | Edge Defender | Kentucky

Allen is a versatile player capable of doing the duties of both an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher. The Jets could use both options, but his abilities as a pass rusher are what primarily attracts people to Allen as a prospect.

4. Oakland Raiders

Pick: Quinnen Williams | Defensive Tackle | Alabama

The Raiders could go any number of directions here, so it's time to thump that "best player available" button with the first of their three first-round selections. Williams and Maurice Hurst is a mean interior defensive line tandem to put on the field.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Devin White | Linebacker | LSU

This feels like a really good trade spot. Tampa has a lot of holes to fill, and there could be a team that wants to hop the Giants, who may be looking for a quarterback. For the sake of making a pick, there is a lot of parallels being drawn between White and the Buccaneers right now.

6. New York Giants

Pick: Dwayne Haskins | Quarterback | Ohio State

The Giants' loyalty to Eli Manning has me questioning if they'll finally invest a first-round pick in a quarterback. You'd have to think it will happen at some point, and there's no better time than this scenario. Haskins, having started just one season at Ohio State, gets to learn behind one of the league's most accomplished signal-callers.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: D.K. Metcalf | Wide Receiver | Ole Miss

The Jaguars still have plenty of firepower on defense and need weapons on offense. Multiple reports say the Jaguars are expected to sign quarterback Nick Foles when free agency begins, which eliminates that need. Here, Foles gets a big-time receiver prospect in Metcalf, who blew up the Combine and had people comparing him to Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones.

8. Detroit Lions

Pick: Rashan Gary | Defensive Line | Michigan

Featuring Ezekiel Ansah, the pass rush in Detroit has felt like a one-man show for quite some time now, but he has struggled to stay on the field because of injury. He's also a free agent this year. Gary, a University of Michigan product, would bring a hellacious impact to Matt Patricia and Paul Pasqualoni's defense.

9. Buffalo Bills

Pick: Jonah Williams | Offensive Line | Alabama

Some see Williams as the tackle that he's been collegiately, or that he'll kick inside to guard. Whatever Buffalo sees him as, they could use his services badly. They invested in quarterback Josh Allen in the first round last year, so they'll need to both protect him and give him weapons.

10. Denver Broncos

Pick: Greedy Williams | Cornerback | LSU

The secondary in Denver is one with questions: Chris Harris Jr. is aging, and Tramaine Brock and Bradley Roby are free agents. Here, the Broncos get a speedy corner with tons of athleticism and coverage ability.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Pick: Jawaan Taylor | Offensive Tackle | Florida

The Bengals still have plenty of talent, but they need to get back on the map. Their defensive front is solid, but the offensive one is not. Here, they get a tackle who they can throw into the lineup right away.

12. Green Bay Packers

Pick: Brian Burns | Edge Defender | Florida State

Burns has an excellent Combine in that he added the weight that most people wanted to see, and he showed great speed with the extra bulk. The Packers need help on the edge, especially with Clay Matthews hitting free agency and some suggesting that the Packers could part ways with Nick Perry.

13. Miami Dolphins

Pick: Drew Lock | Quarterback | Missouri

A question mark has hung over Miami's quarterback situation for a couple years now, and here they get a prospect who has the potential to be their new long-term starter. Lock has a strong arm with lots of overall arm talent that may remind them of a younger version of their former quarterback, Jay Cutler.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Pick: Ed Oliver | Defensive Tackle | Houston

The Falcons slapped defensive tackle Grady Jarrett with the franchise tag while they can continue working on a long-term deal. Adding Oliver next to him would give Atlanta and unbelievable defensive interior.

15. Washington Redskins

Pick: Montez Sweat | Edge Defender | Mississippi State

With Preston Smith testing free agency, Washington needs more assistance at pass rush. Sweat put on a show at the Combine with a good field workout and a defensive line-record 4.41-second 40-yard dash.

16. Carolina Panthers

Pick: Andre Dillard | Offensive Tackle | Washington State

Like the Colts did with building a wall around Andrew Luck following his old injuries, the Panthers ought to do the same with Cam Newton. Dillard is generating some buzz as a pass protector and would be a big addition to Carolina's offensive front.

17. Cleveland Browns

Pick: Christian Wilkins | Defensive Tackle | Clemson

Here, the Browns add a big-time defensive line prospect to a group that already features some young talent. At over 300 pounds, Wilkins gets into the backfield to the quarterback just as well as he does with harassing running backs.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Pick: Cody Ford | Offensive Line | Oklahoma

Minnesota has needed help on the line for what seems like forever. With their investment in quarterback Kirk Cousins last year, the Vikings need to make sure he is given the time necessary to be effective. Also, who doesn't want to see huge lanes opened up for Dalvin Cook? Ford could be plugged in at either guard or tackle.

19. Tennessee Titans

Pick: T.J. Hockenson | Tight End | Iowa

At 34 years old, it's time to start thinking about life after Delanie Walker for the Titans. Hockenson would be a perfect replacement, bringing a dependable blend of blocking and pass-catching ability.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: Deandre Baker | Cornerback | Georgia

The Steelers still need help at corner, and Baker might be the best one in the draft. Current Steelers starters Joe Haden will be 30 when the season starts, and Coty Sensabaugh is set to become a free agent.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Pick: Nasir Adderley | Safety | Delaware

If Earl Thomas does indeed sign elsewhere, then Seattle will have to do something to try and replace him. Adderley doesn't bring the thumping ability that Thomas does, but he does have a nose for the football as a roaming free safety.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Pick: N'Keal Harry | Wide Receiver | Arizona State

The Ravens fully committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson by agreeing to trade Joe Flacco to the Broncos. Baltimore's ground game is solid, but they definitely need more weapons in the passing game. Harry is a big target with sure hands who is determined after the catch.

23. Houston Texans

Pick: Garrett Bradbury | Offensive Line | NC State

The Texans' pass protection was anything but effective in 2018. In fact, the Colts sacked quarterback Deshaun Watson 15 times in three matchups. Bradbury might be the best interior offensive lineman in this draft and would provide an immediate upgrade whether he plays guard or center.

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

Pick: A.J. Brown | Wide Receiver | Ole Miss

The Raiders have very little at the wide receiver position, and their top pass-catching option, tight end Jared Cook, is a free agent. Brown's game meshes well with quarterback Derek Carr's as well as Jon Gruden's background in the West Coast offense. Brown is a tough chain-mover who never stops moving with the ball in his hands.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Pick: Byron Murphy | Cornerback | Washington

The Eagles already needed help, but with Ronald Darby set to become a free agent, they will need to add to their group of corners. Murphy is a competitive corner who stays in the receiver's hip pocket.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Clelin Ferrell | Edge Defender | Clemson

Chris Ballard said this offseason that pass rush will always be a cornerstone for the Colts. They finished 19th in the league with 38 sacks last season, and they were unable to pressure Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes consistently enough when they were eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Logic says the Colts will certainly continue to address that area.

The Colts invested in Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis in last year's draft, and Ferrell would give them an outstanding trio of young pass rushers. He constantly finds himself in the opponent's backfield, and his blend of quickness, power and pass-rush moves should make him available to play immediately.

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

Pick: Jaylon Ferguson | Edge Defender | Louisiana Tech

The NCAA's all-time leader in sacks (45) is obviously highly productive. In the NFL, he may be more of a well-rounded edge defender who plays both the run and pass. He'd be a nice counterpart to Arden Key and adding him would be a great move after adding Williams earlier in this mock.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Pick: Jerry Tillery | Defensive Tackle | Notre Dame

Tillery would be an excellent piece to add to a Chargers defensive line featuring Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the ends — talk about a relentless pass rush. While they still have the elder statesman, Philip Rivers, the Chargers can continue to make a run by investing in their lines.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Pick: Amani Oruwariye | Cornerback | Penn State

Oruwariye would bring a nice blend of length, speed and ball skills to a Chiefs defense that needs it. Knowing they have MVP Patrick Mahomes on offense, they can try and balance things out on defense.

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)

Pick: Noah Fant | Tight End | Iowa

Fant is arguably the best pass-catching option at tight end in this draft. He can line up anywhere in the formation and get open for Aaron Rodgers.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Pick: Devin Bush | Linebacker | Michigan

The Rams could use more speed, toughness and attitude on defense, and Bush would bring just that for Wade Phillips' defense. The Rams recently let go of linebacker Mark Barron, so they need help at the position.

32. New England Patriots

Pick: Daniel Jones | Quarterback | Duke

I mean, Tom Brady is retiring at some point before we're all extinct, right?

Notable Players Remaining:

You don't realize just how many players are projected to go in the first round until you do a mock draft and find how many players you left out. My initial list was about 20 players I didn't include in the first round that you often see in mock drafts, but here is the list filtered down to 10.

  • Johnathan Abram | Safety | Mississippi State
  • Marquise "Hollywood" Brown | Wide Receiver | Oklahoma
  • Josh Jacobs | Running Back | Alabama
  • Dexter Lawrence | Defensive Tackle | Clemson
  • Chris Lindstrom | Offensive Line | Boston College
  • Trayvon Mullen | Cornerback | Clemson
  • Jachai Polite | Edge Defender | Florida
  • Taylor Rapp | Safety | Washington
  • Jeffery Simmons | Defensive Tackle | Mississippi State
  • Irv Smith Jr. | Tight End | Alabama

Related Content

news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Kwity Paye Is A Rhode Island Rarity

This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 NFL Draft class. 
news

Colts Announce Jersey Numbers For 2021 NFL Draft Class

See what numbers the seven players drafted by the Colts last week will wear in the upcoming season, as well as some returning players' new numbers. 
news

Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
news

Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East. 
news

Experts Grade Colts' 2021 NFL Draft Class

How did the Colts do in the 2021 NFL Draft? Various national experts weighed in after the conclusion of the draft over the weekend. 
news

Colts 2021 Draft: 10 Takeaways, From The D-Line Competition To Sam Ehlinger's Fit

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with seven selections: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, S Shawn Davis, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan and OG Will Fries. Here are 10 big takeaways from a big weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went to the offensive line for their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting versatile Penn State guard/tackle Will Fries in the seventh round (248th overall). What does Fries bring to the table?
news

Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts used a seventh-round pick on Saturday to select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Mike Strachan. What does the Charleston product bring to the table?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft: Six Takeaways From Day 3, Rounds 4-7

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with five picks on Saturday. How do Frank Reich and Chris Ballard feel about the newest members of their team? 
news

Colts Add To Quarterback Depth With Texas Dual-Threat Standout Sam Ehlinger

After adding a new starting quarterback this offseason in Pro Bowler Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts continued to pad their depth at the position Saturday by selecting Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. What does Ehlinger bring to the table?
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising