Indiana Football Digest Polls - 2019 Week Nine

CLASS 6A
1. Avon (9-0)
2. Lafayette Jefferson (9-0)
3. Homestead (9-0)
4. Fishers (7-2)
5. Merrillville (8-1)
6. Carmel (6-3)
7. Warren Central (6-3)
8. North Central (Indianapolis) (6-3)
9. Brownsburg (6-3)
10. Warsaw (7-2)
CLASS 5A
1. New Palestine (9-0)
2. Valparaiso (9-0)
3. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (8-1)
4. Indianapolis Cathedral (7-2)
5. Decatur Central (7-2)
6. Concord (8-1)
7. Harrison (West Lafayette) (7-2)
8. Bloomington North (7-2)
9. Franklin (7-2)
10. Elkhart Central (7-2)
CLASS 4A
1. East Central (9-0)
2. East Noble (9-0)
3. New Prairie (8-1)
4. Evansville Memorial (8-1)
5. Evansville Central (7-2)
6. Mississinewa (8-1)
7. Mooresville (7-2)
8. Marion (7-2)
9. Plymouth (7-2)
10. Silver Creek (8-1)
CLASS 3A
1. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (8-1)
2. Heritage Hills (9-0)
3. Brownstown Central (9-0)
4. West Lafayette (7-2)
5. Brebeuf Jesuit (7-2)
6. West Noble (9-0)
7. Mishawaka Marian (8-1)
8. Gibson Southern (7-2)
9. Knox (8-1)
10. Southridge (6-3)
CLASS 2A
1. Western Boone (8-1)
2. Lewis Cass (8-1)
3. Pioneer (8-1)
4. Linton-Stockton (8-1)
5. Evansville Mater Dei (7-2)
6. Heritage Christian (8-1)
7. Boone Grove (9-0)
8. Eastbrook (7-2)
9. Eastern (Greentown) (9-0)
10. Indianapolis Scecina (6-3)
CLASS 1A
1. Indianapolis Lutheran (8-0)
2. South Adams (9-0)
3. Southwood (9-0)
4. North Vermillion (8-1)
5. Parke Heritage (8-1)
6. Adams Central (8-1)
7. North Decatur (8-1)
8. West Washington (8-1)
9. Lafayette Central Catholic (6-3)
10. Churubusco (7-2)