Indiana Football Digest Polls - 2019 Week Eight

The Indiana Football Digest Polls are a weekly look at the top 10 teams in all six classes in Indiana high school football.

Oct 14, 2019 at 06:10 AM
Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea
JERRY SCHULTHEISS

CLASS 6A

1. Avon (8-0)

2. Lafayette Jefferson (8-0)

3. Homestead (8-0)

4. North Central (Indianapolis) (6-2)

5. Brownsburg (6-2)

6. Fishers (6-2)

7. Warsaw (7-1)

8. Merrillville (7-1)

9. Carmel (5-3)

10. Warren Central (5-3)

CLASS 5A

1. New Palestine (8-0)

2. Valparaiso (8-0)

3. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (7-1)

4. Indianapolis Cathedral (6-2)

5. Decatur Central (6-2)

6. Franklin (7-1)

7. Concord (7-1)

8. Mishawaka (6-2)

9. Harrison (West Lafayette) (6-2)

10. Bloomington North (6-2)

CLASS 4A

1. New Prairie (8-0)

2. East Central (8-0)

3. East Noble (8-0)

4. Marion (7-1)

5. Evansville Memorial (7-1)

6. Evansville Central (6-2)

7. Plymouth (7-1)

8. Mississinewa (7-1)

9. Mooresville (6-2)

10. Silver Creek (7-1)

CLASS 3A

1. West Lafayette (7-1)

2. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (7-1)

3. Heritage Hills (8-0)

4. Brownstown Central (8-0)

5. Brebeuf Jesuit (6-2)

6. West Noble (8-0)

7. Mishawaka Marian (7-1)

8. Gibson Southern (6-2)

9. Southridge (6-2)

10. Knox (7-1)

CLASS 2A

1. Western Boone (7-1)

2. Pioneer (7-1)

3. Linton-Stockton (7-1)

4. Lewis Cass (7-1)

5. Evansville Mater Dei (6-2)

6. Heritage Christian (7-1)

7. Boone Grove (8-0)

8. Eastbrook (6-2)

9. Eastern (Greentown) (8-0)

10. Indianapolis Scecina (5-3)

CLASS 1A

1. Indianapolis Lutheran (7-0)

2. South Adams (8-0)

3. Southwood (8-0)

4. North Vermillion (7-1)

5. West Washington (8-0)

6. Parke Heritage (7-1)

7. Adams Central (7-1)

8. North Decatur (7-1)

9. Lafayette Central Catholic (5-3)

10. Churubusco (6-2)

