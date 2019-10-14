Indiana Football Digest Polls - 2019 Week Eight

CLASS 6A
1. Avon (8-0)
2. Lafayette Jefferson (8-0)
3. Homestead (8-0)
4. North Central (Indianapolis) (6-2)
5. Brownsburg (6-2)
6. Fishers (6-2)
7. Warsaw (7-1)
8. Merrillville (7-1)
9. Carmel (5-3)
10. Warren Central (5-3)
CLASS 5A
1. New Palestine (8-0)
2. Valparaiso (8-0)
3. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (7-1)
4. Indianapolis Cathedral (6-2)
5. Decatur Central (6-2)
6. Franklin (7-1)
7. Concord (7-1)
8. Mishawaka (6-2)
9. Harrison (West Lafayette) (6-2)
10. Bloomington North (6-2)
CLASS 4A
1. New Prairie (8-0)
2. East Central (8-0)
3. East Noble (8-0)
4. Marion (7-1)
5. Evansville Memorial (7-1)
6. Evansville Central (6-2)
7. Plymouth (7-1)
8. Mississinewa (7-1)
9. Mooresville (6-2)
10. Silver Creek (7-1)
CLASS 3A
1. West Lafayette (7-1)
2. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (7-1)
3. Heritage Hills (8-0)
4. Brownstown Central (8-0)
5. Brebeuf Jesuit (6-2)
6. West Noble (8-0)
7. Mishawaka Marian (7-1)
8. Gibson Southern (6-2)
9. Southridge (6-2)
10. Knox (7-1)
CLASS 2A
1. Western Boone (7-1)
2. Pioneer (7-1)
3. Linton-Stockton (7-1)
4. Lewis Cass (7-1)
5. Evansville Mater Dei (6-2)
6. Heritage Christian (7-1)
7. Boone Grove (8-0)
8. Eastbrook (6-2)
9. Eastern (Greentown) (8-0)
10. Indianapolis Scecina (5-3)
CLASS 1A
1. Indianapolis Lutheran (7-0)
2. South Adams (8-0)
3. Southwood (8-0)
4. North Vermillion (7-1)
5. West Washington (8-0)
6. Parke Heritage (7-1)
7. Adams Central (7-1)
8. North Decatur (7-1)
9. Lafayette Central Catholic (5-3)
10. Churubusco (6-2)