Indiana Football Digest Polls - 2019 Week 11

CLASS 6A
1. Homestead (10-0)
2. Merrillville (9-1)
3. Carmel (7-3)
4. Warren Central (7-3)
5. Brownsburg (7-3)
6. Warsaw (8-2)
7. Avon (9-1)
8. Lafayette Jefferson (9-1)
9. Fishers (7-3)
10. North Central (Indianapolis) (6-4)
CLASS 5A
1. New Palestine (10-0)
2. Valparaiso (10-0)
3. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (9-1)
4. Indianapolis Cathedral (8-2)
5. Decatur Central (9-2)
6. Harrison (West Lafayette) (8-2)
7. Franklin (8-2)
8. Elkhart Central (9-2)
9. Concord (8-2)
10. Bloomington North (7-3)
CLASS 4A
1. East Central (11-0)
2. East Noble (11-0)
3. New Prairie (10-1)
4. Evansville Memorial (9-1)
5. Evansville Central (9-2)
6. Mississinewa (10-1)
7. Mooresville (9-2)
8. Marion (9-2)
9. Plymouth (9-2)
10. Hobart (9-2)
CLASS 3A
1. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (10-1)
2. Heritage Hills (11-0)
3. West Lafayette (9-2)
4. Mishawaka Marian (10-1)
5. Knox (10-1)
6. Lawrenceburg (10-1)
7. Southridge (8-3)
8. West Noble (10-1)
9. Brownstown Central (9-1)
10. Gibson Southern (8-3)
CLASS 2A
1. Western Boone (10-1)
2. Lewis Cass (10-1)
3. Evansville Mater Dei (9-2)
4. Heritage Christian (10-1)
5. Eastbrook (9-2)
6. Eastern (Greentown) (11-0)
7. Indianapolis Scecina (7-3)
8. Linton-Stockton (9-2)
9. Pioneer (8-2)
10. Boone Grove (10-1)
CLASS 1A
1. Indianapolis Lutheran (10-0)
2. South Adams (11-0)
3. North Vermillion (10-1)
4. Parke Heritage (10-1)
5. Adams Central (10-1)
6. North Decatur (10-1)
7. West Washington (10-1)
8. Lafayette Central Catholic (8-3)
9. Milan (9-2)
10. Southwood (10-1)