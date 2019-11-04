Indiana Football Digest Polls - 2019 Week 11

The Indiana Football Digest Polls are a weekly look at the top 10 teams in all six classes in Indiana high school football.

Nov 04, 2019 at 06:29 AM
Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea
51 (1)

CLASS 6A

1. Homestead (10-0)

2. Merrillville (9-1)

3. Carmel (7-3)

4. Warren Central (7-3)

5. Brownsburg (7-3)

6. Warsaw (8-2)

7. Avon (9-1)

8. Lafayette Jefferson (9-1)

9. Fishers (7-3)

10. North Central (Indianapolis) (6-4)

CLASS 5A

1. New Palestine (10-0)

2. Valparaiso (10-0)

3. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (9-1)

4. Indianapolis Cathedral (8-2)

5. Decatur Central (9-2)

6. Harrison (West Lafayette) (8-2)

7. Franklin (8-2)

8. Elkhart Central (9-2)

9. Concord (8-2)

10. Bloomington North (7-3)

CLASS 4A

1. East Central (11-0)

2. East Noble (11-0)

3. New Prairie (10-1)

4. Evansville Memorial (9-1)

5. Evansville Central (9-2)

6. Mississinewa (10-1)

7. Mooresville (9-2)

8. Marion (9-2)

9. Plymouth (9-2)

10. Hobart (9-2)

CLASS 3A

1. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (10-1)

2. Heritage Hills (11-0)

3. West Lafayette (9-2)

4. Mishawaka Marian (10-1)

5. Knox (10-1)

6. Lawrenceburg (10-1)

7. Southridge (8-3)

8. West Noble (10-1)

9. Brownstown Central (9-1)

10. Gibson Southern (8-3)

CLASS 2A

1. Western Boone (10-1)

2. Lewis Cass (10-1)

3. Evansville Mater Dei (9-2)

4. Heritage Christian (10-1)

5. Eastbrook (9-2)

6. Eastern (Greentown) (11-0)

7. Indianapolis Scecina (7-3)

8. Linton-Stockton (9-2)

9. Pioneer (8-2)

10. Boone Grove (10-1)

CLASS 1A

1. Indianapolis Lutheran (10-0)

2. South Adams (11-0)

3. North Vermillion (10-1)

4. Parke Heritage (10-1)

5. Adams Central (10-1)

6. North Decatur (10-1)

7. West Washington (10-1)

8. Lafayette Central Catholic (8-3)

9. Milan (9-2)

10. Southwood (10-1)

Related Content

news

Indianapolis Lutheran's Dave Pasch Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 11

Dave Pasch of Indianapolis Lutheran High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

It's All About The Team For Whiteland's Peyton Emberton

news

Reid Messer Has North Decatur Running Toward Indianapolis

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

news

Coming through in the Clutch is Nothing New for Columbia City's Josh Arntz

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals

news

Max Mullis Hopes to Guide West Lafayette Back to Indianapolis

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Semifinals

news

Lukas Rohrbacher is Right in the Middle of Fort Wayne Snider's Success

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Quarterfinals

news

Hanover Central's Brian Parker Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 10

Brian Parker of Hanover Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

Things are Definitely Working Out for LaVille's Paul DeWitt

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising