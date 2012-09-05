INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST INSIDER: WEEK 3

MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

South Bend Adams improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1985 with a 22-12 win over S.B. Clay. It also snapped the Colonials' 14-game winning streak against the Eagles.

Princeton is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 1994 as a result of a 50-32 win over Washington.

Wheeler had its 36 game Greater South Shore Conference winning streak halted with a 34-7 loss to Whiting.

Kankakee Valley improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1995 with a 17-7 win over Lowell. It was the Kougars' first win against Lowell since 1984.

New Prairie's 41-14 win over Bremen ended the Lions' 11-game Northern State Conference winning streak.

New Palestine had its 20-game Hoosier Heritage Conference winning streak snapped with a 43-13 loss to Pendleton Heights.

Fort Wayne Concordia snapped its nine-game losing streak with a 40-17 win over F.W. Wayne.

Shelbyville ended its nine-game losing skid with a 21-20 overtime win against Rushville.

Lake Station had its eight-game losing streak come to an end with a 26-14 win over River Forest.

Milan's nine-game regular season winning streak came to an end with a 45-16 loss to Lawrenceburg.

Lewis Cass stopped Northwestern's seven-game regular season winning streak with a 35-14 triumph.

HIGHS AND LOWS

Longest current winning streaks

Lafayette Central Catholic has won 47 straight games.

Carmel and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have won 11 games in a row.

Longest current losing streaks

Indiana Deaf School has lost 34 consecutive games.

Tri has dropped 24 games in a row.

Frontier has 21 straight losses.

Lafayette Harrison and New Castle have dropped 19 consecutive games.

Central Noble has lost 18 games in a row.

Riverton Parke has suffered 16 straight losses.

Northridge and Silver Creek have lost 14 straight contests.

Wabash has 11 losses in a row.

Muncie Central, Prairie Heights, and Taylor have nine losses in a row.

Cascade, Forest Park, Knox, McCutcheon, and Woodlan have dropped eight consecutive games.

Consecutive regular season wins

Lafayette Central Catholic 36, Fountain Central 20, Leo 19, Homestead 16, Linton-Stockton 15, Penn 14, Churubusco 13, Castle 12, Avon 10, Charleston10, Columbus East 10, Lawrence Central 10, Pendleton Heights 9, North Posey 8, Attica 7, Brownsburg 7, Eastbrook 7, Indianapolis Ritter 7, Union City 7, Concord 6, Greencastle 6, Carmel 5, FW. North 5, F.W. Snider 5, Greenwood 5, Jasper 5, New Prairie 5.

Consecutive regular season losses

Indiana Deaf School 31, Tri 22, Frontier 19, Lafayette Harrison 17, New Castle 17, Central Noble 16, Northridge 15, Riverton Parke 14, Silver Creek 13, Wabash 10, Cloverdale 8, Indianapolis Northwest 7, Muncie Central 8, Park Tudor 8, Prairie Heights 8, Taylor 8, Forest Park 7, Knox 7, McCutcheon 7, Woodlan 7, Cascade 6, Calumet 6, Fremont 6, Monroe Central 6, Turkey Run 6, Bishop Noll 5, F.W. South 5, Gary Roosevelt 5, Jennings County 5, Tri-County 5, .

Longest current conference winning streaks

Pioneer has won 42 Midwest Conference games in a row.

Kokomo has won 37 consecutive North Central Conference contests.

Columbus East has run off 36 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Leo has won 23 straight Allen County Athletic Conference games.

Fountain Central has won 23 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Northview has won 20 Western Indiana Conference games in a row.

Warren Central has captured 17 straight Metropolitan International Conference games.

Concord has won 16 Northern Lakes Conference games in a row.

East Central has won 13 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Hammond Morton has won 14 consecutive Great Lakes Athletic Conference games.

Homestead has captured 14 straight Northeast Hoosier Conference games.

Churubusco has won 12 Northeast Corner Conference games in a row.

COACHING MILESTONES

Penn's Cory Yeoman celebrated his 100th victory as a result of the Kingsmen's 55-28 triumph against Mishawaka Marian.

Closing in on 300

Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 296

Closing in on 250

Joe Gengelbach (North Posey) 249

Mo Moriarty (Salem) 245

Closing in on 200

Leroy Marsh (Munster) 198

Tim Roth (Winamac) 195

Rick Streiff (Indianapolis Cathedral) 191

Closing in on 150

Bart Curtis (Mishawaka) 149

Mike Paul (Muncie South) 147

Closing in on 100

Scott Helms (North Daviess) 98

Justin Bogunia (John Glenn) 97

Mike Cheviron (Goshen) 95

Tony Lewis (Evansville Reitz) 92