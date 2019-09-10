Indiana Football Digest Insider - 2019 Week Three

HOT OFF THE PRESS

New Palestine's Charlie Spegal became the state's all-time leading rusher with his 185 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-19 win over Yorktown. Spegal, who now has 8.283 career yards and 129 scores, surpassed former Elwood standout Sammy Mirales.

South Bend Clay snapped its 33-game losing streak with a 14-8 win over Hammond. It was also the first triumph for second-year skipper Garrett Fields.

Castle's Doug Hurt picked up his 100th career win with the Knights' 22-14 win over Evansville Reitz.

Southern Wells ended its 18-game Allen County Conference losing streak with 20-12 win over Jay County.

With its 20-14 setback to Carmel, Center Grove is now 0-3 for the first time since 1989.

Warren Central assistant coach Larry Willen passed away on September 4 at the age of 84 after battling an illness for the past few months. He was on the staff for all nine of the Warriors' football state championship teams and four track and field championships.

Tom Herndon is now in charge of the Fremont football program while head coach Jim Hummer deals with a family matter.

Delta and Mississinewa both established new school records for points scored in a game. The Eagles blanked Shelbyville, 85-0, while the Indians downed Elwood, 77-0.

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES

These coaches earned their first victory with their new team.

Isaac Parker – Jeffersonville (32-13 over New Albany). Mike Roeder – Southern Wells (20-12 over Jay County). Tony Lewis – Jasper (35-0 over Boonville). Rick Zimmerman – South Decatur (27-8 over Tri-County). Garrett Fields – South Bend Clay (14-8 over Hammond).

LONGEST WINNING STREAKS

New Palestine has earned 17 consecutive victories.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger has a 10-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 25-game losing skid.

Caston is in the midst of a 21-game losing streak.

Dugger Union has lost 19 in a row.

Connersville has an 18-game losing streak.

Hammond, Greenfield Central, and Fort Wayne South have lost 16 games in a row.

Benton Central, Elwood, Frankfort, and Owen Valley have lost 14 straight games.

Lake Station has a 13-game losing streak.

Indianapolis Pike has dropped 12 consecutive games.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

New Palestine 57, Adams Central 17, Southwood 17, Heritage Hills 14, Evansville Memorial 14.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 22, Edinburgh 21, Caston 20, Bellmont 16, Connersville 15, Fort Wayne South 14, Greenfield-Central 14, Hammond 14, Owen Valley 13, Benton Central 12, Elwood 12, Frankfort 12, Indianapolis Pike 11, Lake Station 11.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 84 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

New Palestine has won 41 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

East Central has won 37 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 32 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 19 straight North Central Conference games.

Sheridan has an 19-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Scecina has won 17 straight Indiana Crossroads Conference contests.

Griffith has claimed 14 Greater South Shore Conference games in a row.

Brownstown Central has a 15-game Mid-Southern Conference winning streak.

Brownsburg has captured 13 straight Hoosier Crossroads Conference games.

Adams Central has a 12-game Allen County Conference winning streak.

East Noble has claimed 12 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Mississinewa has won 12 consecutive Central Indiana Conference games.

Valparaiso has an 11-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Heritage Hills has won 11 straight Pocket Conference games.

Hammond Morton has captured 10 straight Great Lakes Conference games.

Evansville Memorial has claimed 10 straight Southern Indiana Conference contests.

North Vermillion has earned 10 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 31 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 22 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Crawford County has lost 20 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Caston has lost 20 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Kankakee Valley has a 19-game Northwest Crossroads Conference losing streak.

Richmond has a 17-game North Central Conference losing streak.

Goshen has lost 14 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Fort Wayne South has lost 14 straight Summit Conference contests.

Edinburgh has dropped 12 Mid-Indiana Conference games in a row.

Park Tudor has a 13-game Indiana Crossroads Conference losing streak.

Bellmont has lost 12 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Jennings County has an 11-game Hoosier Hills Conference losing streak.

Washington has suffered 11 consecutive Big Eight Conference losses.

Greenfield-Central has dropped 11 straight Hoosier Heritage Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 420, Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 360, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 322, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 316, Mo Moriarity (Bloomington South) 299, John Hart (Brownsburg) 296, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 269, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 262, Rick Wimmer (Fishers) 259, Scott Mannering (Twin Lakes) 238, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 236, Mark Bless (Avon) 227, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 227, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 226, George Gilbert (Taylor) 223, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 220, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 210, Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 209, John Hendryx (Knox) 209.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 198, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 196, Sherwood Haydock (Woodlan) 193