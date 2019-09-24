Indiana Football Digest Insider - 2019 Week Five

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Bloomington South's Mo Moriarity picked up his 300th career win with the Panthers' 44-0 blanking of Terre Haute South.

Brian Moore of Parke Heritage earned his 200th victory with the Wolves' 51-0 triumph over Eastern Greene.

Fort Wayne South and Greenfield-Central both ended their 17-game losing streak. The Archers downed Fort Wayne Wayne, 46-35, while the Cougars crushed Shelbyville, 67-0.

Lake Station saw its 14-game losing skid come to a halt with 50-41 win over Hammond Bishop Noll.

Indianapolis Pike ended a 13-game losing streak with a 19-14 decision over Lawrence Central.

Griffith had its 14-game Greater South Shore Conference game winning streak come to an end with a 44-21 loss to Hanover Central.

Jennings County had a 12-game Hoosier Hills Conference losing streak come to an end with a 57-27 win over Madison.

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES

These coaches earned their first victory with their new team.

Jeremy Lowery – LaPorte (31-14 over Lake Central), D.J. Silvas – Hammond Gavit (24-20 over East Chicago Central), Pat Echeverria - Indianapolis Pike (19-15 over Lawrence Central), Travis Nolting – Greenfield-Central (67-0 over Shelbyville), Mark Gretencord - Tri-County (42-20 over South Newton)

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams were 5-0.

South Adams (2018), Adams Central (2018), Elkhart Central (2004), Merrillville (2001), Valparaiso (2017), East Central (2011), Boone Grove (2012), Lewis Cass (1996), Avon (2004), Eastern (Greentown) (2018), Delta (2009), New Palestine (2018), Knox (2017), Brownstown Central (2018), Silver Creek (2017), Franklin (1969), Lafayette Jeff (2017), East Noble (2004), West Noble (1981), New Prairie (2013), Mishawaka Marian (2016), West Washington (2016), Heritage Hills (2018), Southridge (2016), Evansville Memorial (2018), Homestead (2012), Southwood (2018), Northeastern (2014), Parke Heritage (first time), Edgewood (1984), North Putnam (2011), Traders Point Christian (2018), Indianapolis Lutheran (4-0-2007), Indianapolis Tindley (4-0-2017).

Here is the last time these teams were 0-5.

Heritage (2018), Jay County (2003), Washington (2014), Madison Grant (2017), Connersville (2018), Hammond (2018), South Central (2009), Griffith (2014), Northwestern (2018), Benton Central (2018), Noblesville (2017), Shelbyville (1993), Caston (2018), Monrovia (2005), Edinburgh (2018), Eastern (Pekin) (2014), Perry Meridian (2018), South Newton (2018), Kokomo (2018), Muncie Central (2010), Bellmont (2018), South Bend Saint Joseph (1978), South Bend Adams (2017), Munster (first time), Pike Central (2010), South Spencer (2018), Crawfordsville (2018), Frankfort (2018), Evansville Harrison (2009), Eastern Greene (2006), Fort Wayne Wayne (2015), Whitko (2018), Fountain Central (2001), Cloverdale (2018), Owen Valley (2018), Gary Roosevelt (2016), Indianapolis Manual (2014), Indianapolis Shortridge (0-4-first time), Anderson Prep Academy (0-4-2017).

LONGEST WINNING STREAKS

New Palestine has earned 19 consecutive victories.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Hammond Bishop Noll has a 34-game losing streak.

South Newton has a 27-game losing skid.

Caston is in the midst of a 24-game losing streak.

Dugger Union has lost 20 in a row.

Connersville has a 19-game losing streak.

Hammond has dropped 18 games in a row.

Benton Central, Elwood, Frankfort, and Owen Valley have lost 17 straight games.

Evansville Harrison, Pike Central, and Washington have lost 11 games in a row.

Shelbyville and Muncie Central have dropped 10 straight contests.

Anderson Prep Academy and Perry Meridian have a nine-game losing streak

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

New Palestine 59, Adams Central 19, Southwood 19, Heritage Hills 16, Evansville Memorial 16

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 24, Edinburgh 23, Caston 22, Bellmont 18, Connersville 17, Hammond 16, Owen Valley 15, Benton Central 14, Elwood 14, Frankfort 14, Evansville Harrison 10, Pike Central 10, Washington 10, Shelbyville 9, Muncie Central 9, Perry Meridian 8, Anderson Prep 8.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 86 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

New Palestine has won 43 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

East Central has won 38 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 33 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 21 straight North Central Conference games.

Sheridan has a 21-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Scecina has won 18 straight Indiana Crossroads Conference contests.

Brownstown Central has a 17-game Mid-Southern Conference winning streak.

Adams Central has a 14-game Allen County Conference winning streak.

East Noble has claimed 14 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Valparaiso has a 13-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Evansville Memorial has claimed 12 straight Southern Indiana Conference contests.

Heritage Hills has won 12 straight Pocket Conference games.

Hammond Morton has captured 11 straight Great Lakes Conference games.

North Vermillion has earned 11 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Marion has won 10 consecutive North Central Conference games.

Western Boone has nine straight Sagamore Conference wins.

Whiting has won nine Greater South Shore Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 32 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 24 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Caston has lost 22 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 21 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Kankakee Valley has a 20-game Northwest Crossroads Conference losing streak.

Goshen has lost 16 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Edinburgh has dropped 14 Mid-Indiana Conference games in a row.

Bellmont has lost 14 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Washington has suffered 12 consecutive Big Eight Conference losses.

Elwood has a 10-game Central Indiana Conference losing streak.

Frankfort has lost 10 consecutive Sagamore Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 422, Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 362, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 323, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 318, Mo Moriarity (Bloomington South) 300, John Hart (Brownsburg) 297, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 271, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 264, Rick Wimmer (Fishers) 260, Scott Mannering (Twin Lakes) 239, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 237, Mark Bless (Avon) 229, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 229, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 226, George Gilbert (Taylor) 223, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 221, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 212, John Hendryx (Knox) 211, Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 208, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 200.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 197, Sherwood Haydock (Woodlan) 194