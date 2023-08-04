Training Camp

Presented by

Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2023 Colts Training Camp

Colts Training Camp practices take place at Grand Park Sports Campus and are constantly monitored for extreme conditions that may endanger the safety & wellbeing of fans, players, staff, and volunteers.

Aug 04, 2023 at 05:16 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

inclement weather fan safety plan

The Indianapolis Colts are monitoring the potential for inclement weather that may impact the opening of Colts City and location of practice(s).

If extreme weather moves into the Westfield area, Colts Training Camp practice may be moved indoors to ensure the safety and well-being of fans, players, staff, and volunteers.

If a training camp practice is moved from the normal Colts City location, the Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan outlined below will take effect.

The Colts will take every measure to inform fans of any changes to Colts City and/or practice timing as soon as possible. Please note, decisions to move indoors may be made within 30 minutes of the start of practice in some instances.

Download the Colts Mobile App and follow @Colts and @ColtsLife on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding Training Camp.

Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan

Practice Location: Grand Park Events Center, 19000 Grand Park Blvd. Westfield, IN 46074

Capacity: Due to limited space in the Events Center, only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the Events Center will receive a wristband to gain access.

  • Wristbands will normally be distributed 30 minutes prior to the start of practice
  • Doors normally will not open until 15 minutes prior to the start of practice
  • All fans, including children, must have a ticket and wristband to enter.
  • No re-entry is permitted.

Severe Weather Notice: If lightning is within ten (10) miles of the practice field, the team and staff will shelter in place. Fans will be advised to return to their vehicles or seek cover.

Parking: Complimentary parking will be available in Lot C for the first 750 fans only. Fans should enter Lot C via Grand Park Blvd. If a parking pass has been pre-purchased for today, fans may email Rachel Nelson at rnelson@westfield.in.gov for more information.

Indoor Autograph Policy: Unfortunately, due to space constraints, the team is not able to facilitate autographs before or after practice.

Concessions: Complimentary bottled water will be provided upon entry, while supplies last. There will be no concessions available in the Events Center. Outside food and beverage is not permitted in the Events Center.

Colts City: Unfortunately, Colts City will not be open before or after practice.

NFL Clear Bag Policy: For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy is in effect. For more information, visit NFL.com/allclear.

Related Content

news

Linebacker E.J. Speed is preparing for a larger role after re-signing with Colts

After signing a two-year contract extension back in March, Speed is ready to give the team his all this season.
news

How Kylen Granson remains confident despite tough competition to be the Colts' starting tight end

On Thursday's episode of Training Camp Daily, Granson visualizes his first career touchdown and discusses how he stays positive while competing for a starting job.
news

Training camp notebook: Colts coaches, teammates impressed with Anthony Richardson's 'stone cold' mentality

Richardson threw an interception early during Thursday's practice, but the Colts saw him respond well in the moment. 
news

Guard Quenton Nelson sees re-invigorated offensive line in training camp

Nelson credits new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. for helping the group grow tighter bonds.
news

Cornerback Kenny Moore II continues to 'set the standard' during training camp

Following a strong start to training camp, Moore II has pushed everyone around him to get better as the start of the regular season approaches.
news

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez maintains his positive outlook following lost 2022 season

While Sanchez could have been angry after missing the 2022 season with a torn Achilles, he used the time away to do some self-reflection.
news

Emptying the Notebook: Observations on Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, cornerback competition and more from Week 1 of training camp

The Colts have held five practices since arriving at Grand Park last Tuesday, including two with pads on. Here are a few things we've noticed and learned over the nascent stages of the 2023 season. 
news

How Josh Downs is creating his own NFL legacy separate from his family

Despite his father and uncle both being former NFL players, Downs told the hosts of the Official Colts Podcast that he is focused on making his own name for himself.
news

Colts' Anthony Richardson learning what 'NFL open' looks like during training camp red zone reps

For Richardson, sometimes the best play in the red zone is an incompletion. 
news

Training camp notebook: Colts dial up physicality in first full week at Grand Park

The Colts were in full pads on Tuesday, and finished the morning's practice with a live contact period.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Anthony Richardson expected back at practice Tuesday or Thursday, plus more Colts updates from Day 1 in pads

Richardson underwent a procedure on his nose Sunday and did not participate in Monday's practice at Grand Park. 
Advertising