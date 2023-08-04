Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2023 Colts Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts are monitoring the potential for inclement weather that may impact the opening of Colts City and location of practice(s).
If extreme weather moves into the Westfield area, Colts Training Camp practice may be moved indoors to ensure the safety and well-being of fans, players, staff, and volunteers.
If a training camp practice is moved from the normal Colts City location, the Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan outlined below will take effect.
The Colts will take every measure to inform fans of any changes to Colts City and/or practice timing as soon as possible. Please note, decisions to move indoors may be made within 30 minutes of the start of practice in some instances.
Download the Colts Mobile App and follow @Colts and @ColtsLife on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding Training Camp.
Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan
Practice Location: Grand Park Events Center, 19000 Grand Park Blvd. Westfield, IN 46074
Capacity: Due to limited space in the Events Center, only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the Events Center will receive a wristband to gain access.
- Wristbands will normally be distributed 30 minutes prior to the start of practice
- Doors normally will not open until 15 minutes prior to the start of practice
- All fans, including children, must have a ticket and wristband to enter.
- No re-entry is permitted.
Severe Weather Notice: If lightning is within ten (10) miles of the practice field, the team and staff will shelter in place. Fans will be advised to return to their vehicles or seek cover.
Parking: Complimentary parking will be available in Lot C for the first 750 fans only. Fans should enter Lot C via Grand Park Blvd. If a parking pass has been pre-purchased for today, fans may email Rachel Nelson at rnelson@westfield.in.gov for more information.
Indoor Autograph Policy: Unfortunately, due to space constraints, the team is not able to facilitate autographs before or after practice.
Concessions: Complimentary bottled water will be provided upon entry, while supplies last. There will be no concessions available in the Events Center. Outside food and beverage is not permitted in the Events Center.
Colts City: Unfortunately, Colts City will not be open before or after practice.
NFL Clear Bag Policy: For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy is in effect. For more information, visit NFL.com/allclear.