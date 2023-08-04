Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2023 Colts Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts are monitoring the potential for inclement weather that may impact the opening of Colts City and location of practice(s).

If extreme weather moves into the Westfield area, Colts Training Camp practice may be moved indoors to ensure the safety and well-being of fans, players, staff, and volunteers.

If a training camp practice is moved from the normal Colts City location, the Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan outlined below will take effect.

The Colts will take every measure to inform fans of any changes to Colts City and/or practice timing as soon as possible. Please note, decisions to move indoors may be made within 30 minutes of the start of practice in some instances.