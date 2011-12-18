IN-GAME UPDATE

Colts vs Titans In-Game Update*

Dec 18, 2011 at 03:52 AM

FINAL SCORE

Colts 27, Tennessee 13

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

Angerer intercepted Hasselbeck in the end zone with 7:19 to go, giving Indianapolis possession.  It was his second straight drive with a takeaway.  It was the second big red zone stop for the Colts, with the other near the end of the first half which forced a Titans field goal.

Linebacker Pat Angerer forced a fumble on Tennessee's second play, a long completion, and Indianapolis took possession at it 34-yard line with 12 minutes left.

Vinatieri converted a 40-yard field goal 2:07 into the fourth quarter for a 20-6 Colts lead.  The drive was set up after Tennessee fumbled the kickoff out of bounds at its one and eventually had to punt.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

Cornerback Jacob Lacey picked off quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and returned the theft 32 yards for a touchdown with 6:31 to go in the period.  It was the second scoring interception for Lacey, with his first coming against St. Louis in 2009.

Quarterback Dan Orlovsky hit wide receiver Reggie Wayne on an 18-yard scoring pass with 9:36 left in the quarter, giving Indianapolis a 10-6 lead.  It was a 43-yard drive after Indianapolis forced a Tennessee punt.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Bironas hit a 21-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the quarter, giving Tennessee a 6-3 halftime lead.  The drive covered 45 yards after a takeaway.

Kicker Rob Bironas booted a 53-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining in the period to tie the score, 3-3.  It was an 18-yard drive for Tennessee.

Tickets distributed for the game:  64,271.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Kicker Adam Vinatieri booted a 47-yard field goal at the quarter gun to give Indianapolis a 3-0 lead.  The field goal ended a 56-yard drive.

The teams traded punts on each of their first two possessions.

Tennessee won the coin toss and deferred.  Tennessee defended the north goal.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

Colts inactive players today:

QB-Peyton Manning

DB-Mike Holmes

TE-Dallas Clark

LB-Philip Wheeler

LB-A.J. Edds

OT-Quinn Ojinnaka

DE-Jamaal Anderson

EXPECTED LINE-UP CHANGES

Dan Orlovsky for Peyton Manning at QB

Jacob Tamme for Dallas Clark at TE

Ernie Sims for Philip Wheeler at LB

