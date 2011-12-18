IN-GAME UPDATE

FINAL SCORE
Colts 27, Tennessee 13
FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE
Angerer intercepted Hasselbeck in the end zone with 7:19 to go, giving Indianapolis possession. It was his second straight drive with a takeaway. It was the second big red zone stop for the Colts, with the other near the end of the first half which forced a Titans field goal.
Linebacker Pat Angerer forced a fumble on Tennessee's second play, a long completion, and Indianapolis took possession at it 34-yard line with 12 minutes left.
Vinatieri converted a 40-yard field goal 2:07 into the fourth quarter for a 20-6 Colts lead. The drive was set up after Tennessee fumbled the kickoff out of bounds at its one and eventually had to punt.
THIRD QUARTER UPDATE
Cornerback Jacob Lacey picked off quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and returned the theft 32 yards for a touchdown with 6:31 to go in the period. It was the second scoring interception for Lacey, with his first coming against St. Louis in 2009.
Quarterback Dan Orlovsky hit wide receiver Reggie Wayne on an 18-yard scoring pass with 9:36 left in the quarter, giving Indianapolis a 10-6 lead. It was a 43-yard drive after Indianapolis forced a Tennessee punt.
SECOND QUARTER UPDATE
Bironas hit a 21-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the quarter, giving Tennessee a 6-3 halftime lead. The drive covered 45 yards after a takeaway.
Kicker Rob Bironas booted a 53-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining in the period to tie the score, 3-3. It was an 18-yard drive for Tennessee.
Tickets distributed for the game: 64,271.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATE
Kicker Adam Vinatieri booted a 47-yard field goal at the quarter gun to give Indianapolis a 3-0 lead. The field goal ended a 56-yard drive.
The teams traded punts on each of their first two possessions.
Tennessee won the coin toss and deferred. Tennessee defended the north goal.
COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT
Colts inactive players today:
QB-Peyton Manning
DB-Mike Holmes
TE-Dallas Clark
LB-Philip Wheeler
LB-A.J. Edds
OT-Quinn Ojinnaka
DE-Jamaal Anderson
EXPECTED LINE-UP CHANGES
Dan Orlovsky for Peyton Manning at QB
Jacob Tamme for Dallas Clark at TE
Ernie Sims for Philip Wheeler at LB