Roster Moves: S Ibraheim Campbell & CB Tremon Smith Elevated To Active Roster; WR Parris Campbell & S Malik Hooker Placed On IR; TEs Hale Hentges & Ethan Wolf Signed To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and cornerback Tremon Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed tight ends Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. The team also placed wide receiver Parris Campbell and safety Malik Hooker on the Injured Reserve list and released tight end Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.

Sep 22, 2020 at 01:14 PM
I. Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 9, 2020. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Tennessee Titans. Campbell has played in 53 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 100 tackles (75 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 15 special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop. Campbell was originally selected by the Browns in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Smith, 5-11, 190 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2020. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Colts after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles during their offseason program. Smith has played in 22 career games (one start) in his time with the Eagles (2019-20), Green Bay Packers (2019) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19) and has totaled one solo tackle, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and seven special teams stops. He has also compiled 46 kickoff returns for 1,189 yards (25.8 avg.). Smith has appeared in two postseason contests and has tallied six kickoff returns for 138 yards (23.0 avg.), one solo tackle and one fumble recovery. He was originally selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round (196th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Hentges, 6-4, 245 pounds, spent time on the Washington Football Team practice squad this season. As a rookie in 2019, he played in 11 games (four starts) for Washington and compiled eight receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown. Hentges spent Weeks 1-4 on the Colts' active roster but did not see game action. He participated in Indianapolis' 2019 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019. Collegiately, Hentges saw action in 58 games (27 starts) at Alabama and compiled 15 receptions for 124 yards and six touchdowns while playing primarily as a blocking tight end.

Wolf, 6-6, 252 pounds, participated in 2020 training camp with the New Orleans Saints before being waived during final cuts. He also participated in the Los Angeles Rams' 2020 offseason program. In 2019, Wolf spent time on the practice squads of the Rams and Green Bay Packers. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in training camp and with the Carolina Panthers during their offseason program. As a rookie in 2018, Wolf spent time on the Packers practice squad. He participated in the Tennessee Titans' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts. Wolf originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018.

P. Campbell, 6-0, 208 pounds, has appeared in nine games (five starts) in two seasons (2019-20) with Indianapolis and has totaled 24 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown. He has also compiled six carries for 50 yards and seven kickoff returns for 175 yards (25.0 avg.). Campbell was selected by the team in the second round (59th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hooker, 6-1, 214 pounds, has started 35-of-36 career games in four seasons (2017-20) with the Colts and has compiled 123 tackles (80 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 11 passes defensed, seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one special teams stop. He was selected by Indianapolis in the first round (15th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Taumoepeau, 6-3, 245 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 8, 2020. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Taumoepeau played in 41 games (29 starts) at Portland State and finished with 117 receptions for 1,876 yards and 11 touchdowns.

