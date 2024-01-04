Houston Texans rule out DE Jonathan Greenard and WR Noah Brown ahead of Week 18 game versus Colts

The Texans on Thursday ruled out starting defensive end Jonathan Greenard with an ankle injury.
He leads the team with 12.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He's tied for 10th in the league in sacks.
Wide receiver Noah Brown has also been ruled out with a back injury. This season, he's caught 33 passes for a career high 567 receiving yards.
The Texans have several starters listed as questionable such as defensive end Will Anderson Jr., left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins.
Here's the full practice report: