Houston Texans rule out DE Jonathan Greenard and WR Noah Brown ahead of Week 18 game versus Colts

The winner of Saturday night's game will clinch a playoff spot. If the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, either the Colts or Texans will win the AFC South.

Jan 04, 2024 at 04:33 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Houston Texans

The Texans on Thursday ruled out starting defensive end Jonathan Greenard with an ankle injury.

He leads the team with 12.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He's tied for 10th in the league in sacks.

Wide receiver Noah Brown has also been ruled out with a back injury. This season, he's caught 33 passes for a career high 567 receiving yards.

The Texans have several starters listed as questionable such as defensive end Will Anderson Jr., left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins.

Here's the full practice report:

Related Content

news

Running back Zack Moss nears return to the field after missing last two games

Moss has been out with a forearm injury. He leads the team with 764 rushing yards.
news

Colts Mailbag: D-line vs. Texans' O-line, rushing success at Lucas Oil Stadium, zooming out on 2023 playoff push

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 18 with questions on how the Colts will try to get after C.J. Stroud, why the team's run the ball better at home and if the 2023 season will be viewed as a success no matter the outcome on Saturday night. 
news

Colts do not rule out any players for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts will earn at least a wild card spot in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Texans on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Why Colts' showdown with Texans could be preview of AFC South's hyper-competitive future

All four teams in the AFC South have young, promising quarterbacks and head coaches who've shown to be the right fit for their respective franchise. 
news

Four Colts named alternates to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were named alternates on Wednesday. 
news

Colts G Quenton Nelson selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Nelson has earned a spot in the Pro Bowl in every season of his career. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts' trust in Ronnie Harrison Jr. pays off; updates on Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Zack Moss ahead of Week 18 game vs. Texans

The Colts signed Ronnie Harrison Jr. to their practice squad and then 53-man roster with the plan of converting him to linebacker. In Week 17, he moved back to his natural position – safety – to give the Colts a much-needed veteran presence on the back end of their defense. 
news

The Colts saw Shane Steichen as the 'best fit for us' in February. The reasons he was hired have turned into reasons the Colts are one win away from the AFC Playoffs.

Colts players across the team – not just on offense – have bought into and been empowered by their head coach's authentic, honest mentality. And it has the Colts on the brink of reaching the playoffs for the first time in three years. 
news

Inside Colts' locker room, message and mentality stay the same ahead of win-and-in Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The winner of Saturday night's Colts-Texans game will at least make the playoffs, and would win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts reflect on growth since Week 2 matchup against Houston Texans

This season, the Colts have overcome a 3-5 start to the season, a flurry of injuries and roster turnover to be one win away from securing a playoff spot.
news

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to call Colts-Texans Week 18 game on ESPN

ESPN's top NFL crew will call the TV broadcast of Saturday night's win-and-in game at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising