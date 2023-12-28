Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol

On Thursday, it was announced by the Houston Texans that rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud cleared concussion protocol and will start against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

After suffering a concussion in the Texans' Week 14 loss to the New York Jets, Stroud had to miss the next two games. In his place, veteran Case Keenum started for Houston.

He led the team to a Week 15 overtime win over the Titans before losing in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns. During that stretch, Keenum completed 34 of his 53 passes for 291 yards. He also had a passing touchdown and three interceptions.