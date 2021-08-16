Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg

Aug 16, 2021 at 09:15 AM
hsc

Indianapolis – In celebration of the upcoming high school football season, the Indianapolis Colts will host their annual Horseshoe Classic, fueled by Gatorade, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Aug. 20. The 2021 Classic is made possible in part by Methodist Sports Medicine.

This year's event will feature the Lebanon Tigers vs. the Mooresville Pioneers, followed by the Ben Davis Giants vs. the Brownsburg Bulldogs. The honorary captain for Game 1 will be former Colts long snapper Justin Snow. The Game 2 honorary captain will be former Colts linebacker Devon McDonald.

WHEN: Friday, August 20

  • 5:30 p.m. – South & East gates open 
  • 6 p.m. – Lebanon vs. Mooresville
  • 8:30 p.m. – Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg

(There will be a minimum of 20 min. between games. Game 2 will not start before 8:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.

COST:

  • Pre-Sale Tickets through Ticketmaster: $10
  • Tickets at the door: $13
  • Parking (South Lot): $10 per vehicle, $40 per fan bus

The Horseshoe Classic is a part of the team's ongoing partnership with the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its support of football at all levels. The Horseshoe Classic is one of several events the Colts are planning leading up to the team's regular season kickoff in September.

Health & Safety Protocols. For the safety and protection of all fans, several protocols are in place:

  • Masks. Consistent with local and CDC guidelines, masks or face coverings in the stadium are recommended, but not required.
  • Show Up 100%. Fans who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.
  • Security Screenings. Security screenings at stadium entrances will be conducted in a manner that minimizes person-to-person contact.
  • Stadium Disinfection & Cleaning. Stadium staff will routinely disinfect all surfaces, including door handles, push plates, restroom fixtures and partitions, tables and furniture, trash cans, and other areas on a 24/7 basis.
  • Hand Sanitizer Stations. Fans and staff will have access to hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. Fans and staff are encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands frequently on gamedays. Staff Training & Protocols. Front-line stadium staff and vendors working game days will complete enhanced training on CDC guidelines, PPE and other COVID-19 practices and protocols and will abide by all stadium health and safety policies.

For more information, visit Colts.com/highschoolfootball.

