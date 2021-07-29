Colts Sign Cornerback Holton Hill

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent cornerback Holton Hill.

Jul 29, 2021 at 10:07 AM
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent cornerback Holton Hill.

Hill, 6-2, 196 pounds, played in 28 career games (six starts) in three seasons (2018-20) with the Minnesota Vikings and compiled 69 tackles (59 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, 11 passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and four special teams stops. He also registered three kickoff returns for 85 yards (28.3 avg.). Hill saw action in two postseason contests and tallied two tackles (one solo) and two special teams stops. He was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.

In 2020, Hill appeared in four games (two starts) and registered 24 tackles (19 solo), 1.0 sack and three passes defensed.

