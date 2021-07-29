Colts Sign Cornerback Holton Hill

Hill, 6-2, 196 pounds, played in 28 career games (six starts) in three seasons (2018-20) with the Minnesota Vikings and compiled 69 tackles (59 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, 11 passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and four special teams stops. He also registered three kickoff returns for 85 yards (28.3 avg.). Hill saw action in two postseason contests and tallied two tackles (one solo) and two special teams stops. He was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.