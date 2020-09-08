'Know Before You Go': Colts Release Health & Safety Plan For 2020 Season At Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today released health and safety procedures for 2020 Colts home games at Lucas Oil Stadium. The procedures, which also include requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days, were designed to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The policies can be found at Colts.com/gameday or on the Colts mobile app.

"As much as we're looking forward to the return of Colts football, our top priority during these challenging times is protecting the health of our fans, players, and employees and making sure the gameday experience at Lucas Oil Stadium is as safe as possible," said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer.  

"As with everything surrounding the pandemic, it will take a team effort to navigate this extraordinary situation and make the 2020 season a success," Ward said. "We'll need each fan and employee to be a team player by following these precautions diligently and keeping each other safe and healthy. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding, and we will continue to communicate with and update fans throughout the season."

Since March, the Colts have worked with local health departments, NFL medical experts, and stadium officials to ensure CDC-recommended guidelines are followed on game days. As such, all stadium gameday operations have been reviewed and updated to ensure that proper procedures are in place for each game. Updated policies include:

Fans & Gameday Staff

  • Show Up 100%. Fans must not come to the stadium if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have experienced COVID-19 symptoms, or know they have been exposed to COVID-19. 
  • Entering & Exiting Stadium. Whenever possible, fans should use the stadium entrance noted on their tickets. Stadium staff will assist fans by identifying entrances and exits with reduced congestion.
  • Screening & Temperature Checks. Each fan and gameday employee will participate in a COVID screening, including a questionnaire and a temperature check, prior to entering the stadium.
  • Masks or Face Coverings Required. Consistent with local, NFL, and CDC guidelines, each fan and gameday employee will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times, including during security screenings at stadium entrances and inside the stadium, except when actively eating or drinking.
  • Physical Distancing Required. Fans are required to practice physical distancing of at least six feet inside and outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. With multiple entries and exits at four separate gates and more than 1 million square feet of club, concourse, and corridor space, fans will have ample space to practice social distancing. Fans will not be allowed to gather in Lucas Oil Plaza or Bud Light Zone.
  • Pod Seating Required. Fan seating will be grouped in "pods" to maintain distance between groups who are not known to one another. Fans must sit in the seats assigned to them.
  • First Aid. If a fan or employee begins to feel ill after entering, he or she should visit the nearest First Aid Room, where an onsite medical team will be prepared to treat the person:
  • Street Level – Near Sections 148 (Main First Aid Room) or 118
  • Loge Level – Near Section 132
  • Terrace Level – Near Section 519 or 544
  • Tailgating. Tailgating will not be permitted in Colts-controlled parking lots, including the South Lot, the Northwest Lot, and Lot A. All other tailgating policies will be set at the discretion of the lot operators throughout downtown. Fans should contact the appropriate lot operator for its policy.
  • American Family Insurance Touchdown Town. Until further notice, Touchdown Town will not be active on game day.

Fan Transactions

  • Mobile-Only Ticketing. Ticketing will be completely mobile to create a more safe and secure entry experience for fans.
  • Security Screenings. Security screenings at stadium entrances will be conducted in a manner that minimizes person-to-person contact.
  • Cashless Transactions. During the 2020 season, all Colts games will be cashless. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay services, will be accepted at concessions and the Colts Pro Shop. Cash-to-card machines will be available outside sections 116 and 153 for fans who need to exchange cash for pre-paid debit cards.  
  • Food & Beverage. All concession and catering staff will be trained on CDC guidelines and required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), follow enhanced handwashing procedures, and maintain cleaning and sanitization protocols for food and beverage contact surfaces. Fans will be separated from concession staff by plexiglass shields, and all food items will be served in single-serve, closed containers with pre-packaged disposable silverware and condiments.

Stadium Preparations

  • Limited Stadium Capacity. As was announced last week, capacity will be limited to a maximum of 2,500 attendees for the Sept. 20 home opener. Colts staff will meet with local health officials as early as this week to discuss capacity for future games.
  • Stadium Disinfection & Cleaning. Stadium staff will routinely disinfect all surfaces, including door handles, push plates, restroom fixtures and partitions, tables and furniture, trash cans, and other areas on a 24/7 basis. Every restroom will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly on a daily basis using electrostatic products that provide coverage of all hard surfaces at a rate of 18,000 square feet per hour and kills 99.9% of bacteria in five seconds.
  • Directional Signage. Directional signage will be placed throughout the stadium to help maintain physical distancing. Fans and employees should follow all posted signage and continue to abide by physical distancing markers that appear in elevators, near escalators, in concession lines, restrooms, and other locations.
  • Stadium Roof/Window. The stadium is equipped with hospital-grade air filters and provides 24/7 air circulation. The total air supply and outdoor air ventilation are set for each event based on the specific event requirements and outdoor weather conditions. As such, the stadium roof and window will be open when weather and other operational conditions permit. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Colts social media the week of each home game to find out if the roof will be open or closed.
  • Hand Sanitizer Stations. Fans and employees will have access to hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. Fans and staff are encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands frequently on gamedays.
  • Staff Training & Protocols. Front-line stadium staff and vendors working game days will complete enhanced training on CDC guidelines, PPE, and other COVID-19 practices and protocols and will abide by all stadium health and safety policies.
  • Proximity to Players. All seating within 20 ft. of any field entrance, including at least the first eight rows of the lower stadium bowl, will be covered.

Related Content

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign RB Darius Anderson & TE Charlie Taumoepeau; Release TE Xavier Grimble
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign RB Darius Anderson & TE Charlie Taumoepeau; Release TE Xavier Grimble

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed running back Darius Anderson and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad, and released tight end Xavier Grimble from the practice squad.
Bubba Ventrone On Colts' Kicking Competition, Special Teams Jobs, Jordan Glasgow's Instincts
news

Bubba Ventrone On Colts' Kicking Competition, Special Teams Jobs, Jordan Glasgow's Instincts

Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone this week sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Colts.com. What did he have to say about Rodrigo Blankenship winning the team's kicking competition, how the players were able to compete for special teams jobs with no preseason games, Ashton Dulin and Jordan Glasgow's special teams prowess and more?
Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2020 Regular Season
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2020 Regular Season

What does the first unofficial depth chart of the 2020 regular season look like for the Indianapolis Colts? We take a position-by-position look heading into Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Colts Claim DT Eli Ankou Off Waivers; Place TE Trey Burton On Injured Reserve
news

Colts Claim DT Eli Ankou Off Waivers; Place TE Trey Burton On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. In a corresponding move, the team placed tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve.
Injury Updates: Colts To Wait And See On Trey Burton; Kemoko Turay Out At Least Six Games
news

Injury Updates: Colts To Wait And See On Trey Burton; Kemoko Turay Out At Least Six Games

What's the latest on the injury front as the Indianapolis Colts enter Week 1 of the regular season? Here's the latest on tight end Trey Burton (calf), defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (knee).
Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich On Roster Cuts, Kicking Off 2020 Season
news

Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich On Roster Cuts, Kicking Off 2020 Season

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich on Sunday spoke with local reporters via video conference. What did they have to have to say about the moves the team made this weekend to get to its initial 53-man roster, injury updates on Trey Burton and Kemoko Turay, how Rodrigo Blankenship was able to claim the kicking battle and more?
Roster Moves: T Chaz Green Brought Back To Active Roster, DT Sheldon Day To IR, 14 Signed To Practice Squad
news

Roster Moves: T Chaz Green Brought Back To Active Roster, DT Sheldon Day To IR, 14 Signed To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have re-signed tackle Chaz Green, placed defensive tackle Sheldon Day on injured reserve and signed 14 players to their practice squad.
Quick Look: Colts' 2020 Initial 53-Man Roster [UPDATED]
news

Quick Look: Colts' 2020 Initial 53-Man Roster [UPDATED]

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday cut down their roster to their first 53-man version to start the 2020 regular season. Who made the cut at each position?
Colts Claim TE Noah Togiai Off Waivers; Release T Chaz Green
news

Colts Claim TE Noah Togiai Off Waivers; Release T Chaz Green

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Noah Togiai off waivers (from Philadelphia) and released tackle Chaz Green.
Colts Set To Keep Undrafted Rookie On Week 1 Roster For 22nd Straight Season
news

Colts Set To Keep Undrafted Rookie On Week 1 Roster For 22nd Straight Season

The Indianapolis Colts saw their streak of at least one undrafted free agent making their initial 53-man roster reach 22 straight years on Saturday, as Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made the cut.
Colts Announce Final 2020 Roster Cuts
news

Colts Announce Final 2020 Roster Cuts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday faced a 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut their 80-man preseason roster to 53 players heading into Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. What moves did the team make?

