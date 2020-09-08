'Know Before You Go': Colts Release Health & Safety Plan For 2020 Season At Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today released health and safety procedures for 2020 Colts home games at Lucas Oil Stadium. The procedures, which also include requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days, were designed to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The policies can be found at Colts.com/gameday or on the Colts mobile app.

"As much as we're looking forward to the return of Colts football, our top priority during these challenging times is protecting the health of our fans, players, and employees and making sure the gameday experience at Lucas Oil Stadium is as safe as possible," said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer.

"As with everything surrounding the pandemic, it will take a team effort to navigate this extraordinary situation and make the 2020 season a success," Ward said. "We'll need each fan and employee to be a team player by following these precautions diligently and keeping each other safe and healthy. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding, and we will continue to communicate with and update fans throughout the season."