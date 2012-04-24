HARRISON TO REPRESENT COLTS





INDIANAPOLIS – Draft day in 1996 was a special time for Marvin Harrison. The second day of the 2012 NFL Draft will represent a new moment for him, too.

Harrison will be on hand at the Radio City Music Hall in New York along with 31 other former greats from NFL teams to announce second- or third-round draft choices during the televised event.

This is the second year the NFL has employed such a program during the draft. Former players will be used to announce picks in the second round. Should a team not have a choice in that round, it will be done in the third round. This year's alumni roster features six Pro Football Hall-of-Famers, including two from this year's class.

Harrison will announce to the viewing public the name of the player the Colts are scheduled to select in the second round, the 34th choice overall. Harrison retired after the 2008 season and was inducted into the club's Ring of Honor in 2011. He will not be eligible for Hall of Fame consideration for a couple of more years.

Harrison was the 19th overall selection in the 1996 draft by Indianapolis. The fleet receiver from Syracuse established himself early with a touchdown reception in his debut that eventually counted as the winning score in a 20-13 victory over Arizona. That was one of 1,102 career receptions that helped distinguish Harrison as one of the NFL's all-time greats.

Harrison retired with 14,580 yards to go along with his 1,102 receptions, and he found the end zone 128 times along the way. All three totals are club records that likely will stand forever.

MARVIN HARRISON MILESTONES

WR-Marvin Harrison and QB-Peyton Manning combined for 112 TDs, the most by a QB-WR tandem in NFL history (85, Steve Young-Jerry Rice, 1987-99, San Francisco; 79, Dan Marino-Mark Clayton, 1983-92, Miami; 67, Peyton Manning-Reggie Wayne, 2001-11; 65, Jim Kelly-Andre Reed, 1986-96, Buffalo; 63, John Unitas-Raymond Berry, 1955-67, Colts).

Harrison and Manning combined for 953 completions and 12,766 yards. Manning and Harrison own the NFL records for most completions and yards by a tandem. The previous NFL record for most completions was 663 for Jim Kelly and Andre Reed, and that duo had owned the NFL yardage mark of 9,538.

Harrison (1,102-14,580, 128 TDs) ranks first in Colts career receptions, yards and touchdown receptions. He moved past WR-Raymond Berry (631-9,275, 68 TDs) in each category. All of Berry's club records stood since 1967.

Harrison had receptions in a club-record 190 consecutive games. Harrison is first in club history in games with a reception (142, Raymond Berry).

Harrison had receptions in the first 190 games of his career, the longest streak in NFL history for a player from the start of his career.

Harrison (14,608) is first in Colts history in career yards from scrimmage.

Harrison (59) holds the club record for most 100 receiving games.

Harrison (1999-2006) had 8 consecutive 10 -TD reception seasons (15, 2001; 15, 2004; 14, 2000; 12, 1999; 12, 2005; 12, 2006; 11, 2002; 10, 2003) and owns the double-digit club receiving record.

Harrison (1999-2006) is the only NFL player with 10 touchdown receptions in eight consecutive seasons.

Harrison had 778 career points, third in Colts history and first among non-kickers (995, K-Mike Vanderjagt; 783, K-Dean Biasucci; 678, RB-Lenny Moore).

Harrison's 143 receptions in 2002 bested the prior NFL seasonal record of Herman Moore (123, 1995).

Harrison averaged 5.8 receptions per game (1,102 in 190 games) for his career, among the best averages in NFL history.

With 1,102 career receptions marking a Colts franchise record, Harrison's total ranked second-best among all NFL teams' career reception leaders (1,281, Jerry Rice, San Francisco, 1985-2000).

With 14,580 career reception yards marking a Colts franchise record, Harrison's total ranks third among all NFL teams' career reception yard leaders (19,247, Jerry Rice, San Francisco, 1985-2000; 14,734, Tim Brown, Oakland, 1988-2003).

Harrison (90) set the club record for most games with a touchdown reception 11/30/03 vs. New England, snapping the mark of WR-Raymond Berry (56). Harrison's games with touchdown receptions by season: 1996-6; 1997-6; 1998-5; 1999-8; 2000-10; 2001-9; 2002-8; 2003-6; 2004-11; 2005-9; 2006-7; 2007-1; 2008-4.

Harrison had 100 outings against 27 of 31 opponents (7-New England; 6-Houston; 4-Miami; 4-Tennessee; 3-Jacksonville; 3-Kansas City; 3-New York Giants; 3-San Diego; 2-Buffalo; 2-Cincinnati; 2-Cleveland; 2-Denver; 2-Detroit; 2-New York Jets; 2-Philadelphia; 1-Atlanta; 1-Baltimore; 1-Carolina; 1-Dallas; 1-Minnesota; 1-New Orleans; 1-Oakland; 1-Pittsburgh; 1-San Francisco; 1-Seattle; 1-Tampa Bay; 1-Washington). He did not have 100 games against Arizona (played twice), Chicago (played three times), Green Bay (played four times) and St. Louis (played twice). His 100 outing by years: 1996-2; 1997-0; 1998-2; 1999-9; 2000-8; 2001-6; 2002-10; 2003-6; 2004-4; 2005-6; 2006-6; 2007-0; 2008-0.