Hanover Central's Brian Parker Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 10

Brian Parker of Hanover Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Parker was nominated and selected for the award after his Wildcats improved to 10-0 on the season as they defeated Rensselaer Central, 38-10. The Wildcats also matched the school's longest winning streak since 2016.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 10:
Region 2: Hostrawser, LaVille
Region 3: Seth Wilcox, DeKalb
Region 4: Mike Johnson, Logansport
Region 5: Austin Colby, Kokomo
Region 6: Brad Sanders, Riverton Parke
Region 7: Kyle Ray, Heritage Christian
Region 8: Tom Dilley, Guerin Catholic
Region 9: Kelly Brashear, Pike Central
Region 10: Justin Boser, Clarksville
This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.