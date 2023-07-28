How Grover Stewart plans to build on his strong 2022 season

A well-known personality on and off the field, defensive tackle Grover Stewart gave Colts fans a glimpse into his mindset ahead of the 2023 season when he sat down with the hosts of Camp Chats on the Colts Audio Network.

Following a career year in 2022 where he had a career-high 70 tackles and four sacks, the seven-year veteran said that he plans on doing even more this fall.

"I just want to beat my numbers from last year," Stewart said. "I didn't get to the Pro Bowl last year and I want it."

His expectations for the entire defense are just as high as they prepare for another season under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

"We're trying to be the number one defense," Stewart said. "That's the goal. We're going to keep going, keep critiquing each other and keep rolling."

Last year, the Colts finished 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) but were top-10 in sacks (44-tied for 10th most), tackles for loss (91-fifth most) and third down percentage (37.95 -10th best).

With defensive end Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo back in the fold, along with DeForest Buckner, Stewart said that he foresees more big things for the defensive line.