GRIGSON SAYS 'SPEAK'

Ryan Grigson has spent the previous 13 seasons in personnel capacities with St. Louis and Philadelphia. He joined Indianapolis in January and will conduct the team’s draft room when the seven-round selection process ensues on Thursday. Grigson learned long ago to stand up for personnel beliefs, and he wants the same from his staff with the Colts.

Apr 25, 2012 at 04:27 AM
grigson-ryan-01.jpg


INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Grigson came to Indianapolis last January 11 as general manager after 13 years in personnel capacities with St. Louis and Philadelphia.

Grigson rose through the personnel ranks by starting as a national scout with the Rams in 1999. He was moved to an area scout in 2001, a role he held for three years before joining Philadelphia.

Grigson was a western regional scout with Philadelphia from 2004-05 before serving for four years (2006-09) as the Eagles' director of college scouting.  An intuitive talent evaluator for years, Grigson was promoted to the director of player personnel with Philadelphia in 2010.

Grigson has risen to a prominent position with Indianapolis and while this week's selection process will find him in new locale, he will be operating out of a familiar environment – the draft room.

He is an established veteran of the scouting procedure that leads to the draft, a critical event that brings to a boil a year's worth of scouring potential players.  The number of man hours to reach the draft is impossible to quantify.  The team's scouts and personnel officials have been at crossing the country for the past year, and they have been on-site in recent weeks gearing for the three-day draft that will define a portion of the team's future.

Grigson has worked his way through many positions through the years, and he embraces the value of opinion and input in the process.  Asked early in his time with the Colts if he ever could recall taking a bold stand for a player when asked, Grigson recalled such a moment in his past.

"Just the kind of person that I am, I am going to throw you a name that no one is going to know. A guy, we didn't even draft him but it was the first time I ever had to step up and stand on a table and fight for a player," said Grigson.  "His name was Kole Ayi, and he played at UMass.  I actually saw him at an airport coincidently a few years ago and we locked eyes and he was like, 'Hey.'

"After my first draft we were out for dinner and our general manager in St. Louis asked if anyone had a 'will' linebacker.  It was the day after the draft, pickings are real slim at that point.  I kind of just said, 'I have one.'  No one else was saying anything.  Long story short, he ended up making our 53(-man roster).

"That was kind of a moment in my career that I actually got reinforcement for people around me that (told me), 'Hey good job, you spoke up when you had a chance, and you hit on a player.' That is how I tell the young guys, 'If you want to move up, you want to do this, you want to do that then step up.  Show some confidence in your opinion.  You did all the work.  You spent all that time away from your family.  You did all these things.  If you have a chance to speak, speak.' "

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Kwity Paye Is A Rhode Island Rarity

This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 NFL Draft class. 
news

Colts Announce Jersey Numbers For 2021 NFL Draft Class

See what numbers the seven players drafted by the Colts last week will wear in the upcoming season, as well as some returning players' new numbers. 
news

Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
news

Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East. 
news

Experts Grade Colts' 2021 NFL Draft Class

How did the Colts do in the 2021 NFL Draft? Various national experts weighed in after the conclusion of the draft over the weekend. 
news

Colts 2021 Draft: 10 Takeaways, From The D-Line Competition To Sam Ehlinger's Fit

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with seven selections: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, S Shawn Davis, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan and OG Will Fries. Here are 10 big takeaways from a big weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went to the offensive line for their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting versatile Penn State guard/tackle Will Fries in the seventh round (248th overall). What does Fries bring to the table?
news

Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts used a seventh-round pick on Saturday to select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Mike Strachan. What does the Charleston product bring to the table?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft: Six Takeaways From Day 3, Rounds 4-7

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with five picks on Saturday. How do Frank Reich and Chris Ballard feel about the newest members of their team? 
news

Colts Add To Quarterback Depth With Texas Dual-Threat Standout Sam Ehlinger

After adding a new starting quarterback this offseason in Pro Bowler Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts continued to pad their depth at the position Saturday by selecting Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. What does Ehlinger bring to the table?
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising