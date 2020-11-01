Colts To Host Up To 12,500 Fans For Nov. 22 Home Game Vs. Packers

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's home game on Sun., Nov. 22 vs. the Green Bay Packers, team officials said today. Normal capacity for Colts home games at the stadium is 63,000.

A limited number of single-game tickets for Nov. 22 will go on sale to the public at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. (Tickets to the Nov. 8 game vs. Baltimore are currently available as well.)

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The attendance number for this game was determined following discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Next Sunday, Nov. 8, the Colts will host up to 12,500 fans for the Baltimore game. Previously this season, the Colts have hosted:

· Minnesota Sept. 20 2,500 fans

· NY Jets Sept. 27 7,500

· Cincinnati Oct. 18 12,500